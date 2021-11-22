Since 2015, the Quebec family-run business has donated a grand total of $2.5 million to the MIRA Foundation thanks to the exceptional generosity of Mondou's customers and partners!

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mondou is very proud to announce that a sum of $500,000 was raised over the last few weeks as part of the 7th edition of the Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA foundation, which represents $70,000 more than the initial target, set at $430,000! This constitutes a record amount since the fundraising campaign was first introduced in 2015. The 2021 edition, which was held in the 76 Mondou stores across Quebec as well as online at Mondou.com, ran from September 30 to November 14.

"Since it was founded in 1938, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare and to the community, such as the Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA foundation, which has become a yearly tradition. The overwhelming generosity of Quebecers allows us to support this organization that contributes to the quality of life and well-being of thousands of individuals with visual or physical impairments or with autism spectrum disorders. On behalf of the entire Mondou family, I wish to take the opportunity to warmly thank all our customers, employees, suppliers, collaborators and our media partner Rouge FM for this exceptional accomplishment," said Pierre Leblanc, Mondou's general manager.

This year, Mondou invited the public to participate in this yearly initiative though various means, either by visiting one of the Mondou stores or by visiting Mondou.com. Mondou customers could also purchase the new emergency keychain with a "Save my pet" card ($6.99), the 2022 MIRA calendar ($5) or the adorable MIRA plush Bernese Mountain Dog ($19.99). All proceeds from the sale of these products were directly donated to the MIRA Foundation.

AN INITIATIVE THAT HELPS CHANGE LIVES

The donations received as part of the Mondou Mondon campaign will be directed, among other things, towards training MIRA dogs and assisting their foster families, trainers and beneficiaries. To support this organization, which does not receive government subsidies, Mondou also donates more than 110 tonnes of food each year to the Mira Foundation to help feed its guide dogs and service dogs.

ANIMAL WELFARE AT THE HEART OF MONDOU'S MISSION

In addition to its Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation, Mondou has been organizing the Mondou Mondon for shelters campaign, which raised a total of $536,000 over the last four years. As a firm believer in responsible adoption, Mondou has inaugurated four adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme, Anjou, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Joliette store locations since April 2019.

About MONDOU

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Québec-based, family-run business that provides products, services, and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Québec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 76 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,100 across Québec. Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of several initiatives. For more information, visit www.mondou.com.

