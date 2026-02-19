MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec is proposing to the Régie de l'énergie a new rate for large data centres and an adjustment of the rate for cryptographic use applied to blockchains. These changes are meant to ensure businesses in these sectors cover the costs associated with their high electricity demand while still paying prices comparable to those elsewhere in North America.

This initiative is backed by the government of Québec, which has issued Orders in Council addressing the related economic, social and environmental concerns.

Through this approach, Hydro-Québec is managing the growth of its assets responsibly by limiting the impact on its other customer categories. Bloomberg figures reveal the need to take action: in US jurisdictions experiencing strong growth in the data centre sector, electricity bills for all customers have more than doubled over the past five years.

Québec will now benefit from the full value of its energy resources in a context where data centre electricity use is expected to increase sevenfold by 2035 to over 1,000 MW.

New rate for data centres requiring a capacity greater than 5 MW

All new customers in this segment will automatically be subject to the proposed rate for large data centres, which is equivalent to an average of 13¢/kWh, approximately double what current large-power customers pay. The rate is expected to take effect in the second half of 2026, subject to approval by the Régie de l'énergie.

All projects exceeding 5 MW remain subject to the current selection process to ensure Québec's energy is used where it has the most impact.

For current customers, a five-year transitional rate is also available to data centres already connected to the grid to allow for a gradual shift to the new rate, providing customers with greater predictability.

Rate adjustment for cryptographic use applied to blockchains

At the same time, Hydro-Québec plans to adjust the rate for cryptographic use applied to blockchains to better reflect the activity's energy intensity and limited economic benefits. The revised rate would average 19.5¢/kWh and is expected to take effect in the second half of 2026, subject to approval by the Régie de l'énergie.

A three-year transitional rate will be available to current customers subject to the rate for cryptographic use applied to blockchains, helping them gradually shift to the new structure.

At a glance:

Date centres operating in Québec Peak consumption of data centres subject to the new rate: nearly 190 MW of the 200 MW consumed by the sector. Across the sector, peak consumption could reach approximately 1,000 MW by 2035.

Blockchains Total consumption of around 115 MW entirely subject to the new rate. No increase in consumption expected by 2035.



Quote



"These rate adjustments will promote responsible electricity use and ensure we fully realize the value of our energy, taking into account prices elsewhere in North America. Growth in these sectors will move forward in a way that respects the interests of all Quebecers, and make the most of our collective wealth."

- Claudine Bouchard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec

