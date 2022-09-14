A new rapid transit hovercraft service coming to Niagara Region and Toronto in summer 2023

Travel between Ontario Place, Toronto and Port Weller, St. Catharines in 30 minutes

These high-speed, eco-friendly and weatherproof hovercrafts are the first of their kind in North America and run quieter than a standard dishwasher

TORONTO and NIAGARA REGION, ON, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Transportation in the Golden Horseshoe area is getting a much-needed lift. Hoverlink Ontario Inc. (Hoverlink) will be launching its rapid transit route between Toronto and the Niagara Region in summer 2023. The first of its kind in North America, this large-scale hovercraft service will move passengers across Lake Ontario in only 30 minutes – a journey that typically takes up to three hours by car or bus, or up to two hours by seasonal train service.

Convenient, reliable and fun to ride

North America’s first-ever rapid transit hovercraft set to launch in summer 2023 will connect Toronto and the Niagara Region in 30 mins (CNW Group/Hoverlink Ontario Inc.)

Hoverlink has approvals in place to land its hovercrafts at Ontario Place in Toronto and Port Weller in St. Catharines, travelling across Lake Ontario in 30 minutes, 365 days a year, with up to 48 lake crossings per day. Described as "riding on air," each craft holds up to 180 passengers in a comfortable, climate-controlled cabin.

A win-win for both people and the planet

With the capacity to serve more than three million passengers per year, the service will provide a direct link between two of Ontario's most significant economic and tourist regions. It will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by removing thousands of vehicles from the QEW every day.

Surprisingly quiet operation

Hoverlink's innovative design allows for surprisingly quiet crafts, with a noise decibel level lower than a standard dishwasher – resulting in no direct impact to sensitive marine life above and below the water's surface, as well as no disturbance to residents and businesses along the waterfront.

An amphibious, weatherproof and sustainable powerhouse

Hoverlink's high-speed hovercrafts can travel across land, ice and water, in virtually all-weather conditions and temperatures. Similar crafts have been relied upon for decades by the U.S. and Canadian militaries and Coast Guards. Their extremely low-emission Tier 3 engines reduce 98% of airborne toxins. The crafts "hover" on a cushion of air above the water (hence the name "hovercraft"), so they leave virtually no wake or wash, and unlike traditional boats and ferries, they cause no harm to shorelines and protection efforts along Lake Ontario.

Key approvals in place

To ensure the service's feasibility and success, Hoverlink has worked with all levels of government and consulted with over 300 stakeholders throughout the Golden Horseshoe area. After more than 10 years of due diligence, Hoverlink is excited to have reached the final stages of launching its service and changing the game for tourists and commuters alike.

QUOTES

"December is months away, yet today we officially announce a gift to families across the Golden Horseshoe. Hoverlink's hovercraft service will unite families to sporting events, theatre, concerts, adult gaming and one of the natural wonders of the world in 30 minutes. Hoverlink is changing the game, it is phenomenal!"

- Michael "Pinball" Clemons, Board of Directors, Hoverlink Ontario Inc.

"Toronto and Niagara Region are about to get a whole lot closer. We cannot wait to finally provide a fast, reliable and sustainable transportation solution that connects tourists and commuters in only 30 minutes. There is already an incredible amount of interest in the project, and we look forward to speaking with more people in the weeks and months ahead."

- Chris Morgan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hoverlink Ontario Inc.

About Hoverlink Ontario Inc.

Hoverlink Ontario Inc. is a privately owned corporation comprised of seasoned Canadian investors and a founder with a vested interest in making travel between these regions more efficient and accessible. Hoverlink Ontario Inc. is an Ontario-based Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.hoverlinkontario.com

For further information: Media contact: Nicole Piasentini, Phone: +1 647-382-9373, Email: [email protected]