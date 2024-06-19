Réseau MAclinique, in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, breaks ground on a new medical complex

MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Réseau MAclinique, in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, has broken ground on Complexe Santé Sault-au-Récollet, a brand-new clinic that will help meet the area's primary healthcare needs. The 90,000 sq. ft. medical complex will be home to MAclinique Sault-au-Récollet, which will house family doctors, public-sector specialists and paramedical professionals.

Madwa-Nika Cadet, Member of the National Assembly for Bourassa-Sauvé, Jacqueline Saucier, Vice-President for Real Estate Investments at Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Dr. Chantal Guimont, President of Réseau MAclinique, and Christine Black, Montréal-Nord Borough Mayor (CNW Group/Fonds de solidarité FTQ)

Starting in the Spring 2025, Montréal-Nord residents will have access to a wide variety of services under one roof, including nurses, social workers and other health professionals. Having all these practitioners in the same location makes it easier for physicians to develop treatment plans and for patients to follow them. In addition, the optimized organizational structure used by Réseau MAclinique in all of its family medicine groups (FMGs) frees physicians from administrative tasks, allowing them to devote more time to their practice and consultations in a multidisciplinary clinic focused on knowledge sharing with a view to improving patient outcomes.

In collaboration with CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, an intermediate residence with more than 195 rooms will also be build adjacent to the medical complex.

Located at the corner of Boulevard Pie IX and Rue Fleury, near public transportation, the complex is designed by BCP Architectes and will be built by Consoltec.

Le Complexe Santé Sault-au-Récollet at a glance:

Five-storey 90,000 sq. ft. medical centre

17,000 sq. ft. FMG

Access to more than 25 family doctors and specialists

More than 10,000 sq. ft. of common space (private gym for employees, collaborative spaces, conference rooms, private lounge, auditorium for public events)

Indoor parking with EV stations and secure bicycle storage

Large windows to allow natural light into the common areas and offices

Green roof terrace for employees

Outdoor amenity areas, terraces and landscaping including new trees

Strategically located close to public transit

Complementary health services (optometry, aesthetics, radiology, pharmacy, etc.)

An intermediate residence, with more than 195 rooms, will be built adjacent to the medical centre in collaboration with CIUSSS du Nord de l'île de Montréal.

"Our complexes are true health destinations for patients, enabling them to access various primary services under one roof. They also offer exceptional working environments for health professionals. We create spaces where professionals can work alongside each other to optimize knowledge and collaboration. This ensures exceptional quality of care and better accessibility. We harness the strength of a community of like-minded family doctors, pharmacists, nurses and social workers. Optimized tools are also made available to all the professionals in our clinics. It's a model that leads to greater efﬁciency and, above all, a win-win situation for the population,"

Chantal Guimont, partner physician and president, Réseau MAclinique

"We are developing medical centres in strategic regions of Québec to serve the population. We have joined forces with a network of professionals and partners to design modern, welcoming and sustainable health destinations. We've already built three such complexes: one in Québec City's Lebourgneuf district, one in Saguenay and one in Lévis, so we know our model works."

Gabriel Dutil, Executive Vice-President and Chairman, Réseau MAclinique

"At the Fonds immobilier, we partner with leaders to develop real estate projects that benefit Fonds de solidarité FTQ investors and the community and that help drive the Québec economy. We're delighted to invest in Complexe Sault-au-Récollet for the benefit of its occupants and, above all, the residents who will enjoy this new, modern community environment,"

Jacqueline Saucier, Vice-President, Real Estate Investments, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

About Réseau MAclinique

Réseau MAclinique works to improve access to non-institutional health care in Québec by creating high-quality medical clinics for practitioners and their staff. The organization, led by four family physicians, a plastic surgeon and a seasoned real estate promoter, provides practitioners with a quality environment for their practice, which in turn, optimizes the delivery of care to the communities they serve. Since the construction of Complexe Vision, its first medical centre in 2017, Réseau MAclinique has become a forward-looking, interdisciplinary community of practice that stays on the cutting edge of medical technology in its clinics. Reseaumaclinique.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier supports projects across Québec in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, in particular those that consider ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors with a view to developing sustainable properties. As at December 31, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 44 projects with a combined value of $5.7 billion in development or construction, 80 portfolio properties under management, including 5,096 apartments, 5 million square feet of industrial land for development and a cumulative total of $344 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

