MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Athos Commemorative Services, the largest private network of funeral complexes in Quebec, recently acquired Memoria, a leading funeral services company in the greater Montréal area.

Based on a family business operating in the field of commemorative services since 1931, the Memoria brand was created in 2003 under the leadership of Jocelyne Dallaire-Légaré, granddaughter of founders Alfred and Aline Dallaire. Now working alongside the fourth generation with the addition of Julia Duchastel-Légaré to the team, the company's shareholders recently made the strategic decision to join the Athos network. "From one generation to the next, we face new challenges in an ever-changing world. We believe that this acquisition will allow the Memoria brand to survive and keep expanding in a competitive environment," says Jocelyne Dallaire-Légaré, President of Memoria. "My mother and I will stay on as partners in the Athos Group and will continue to serve as directors, and I will become Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for Athos Commemorative Services."

Memoria is recognized for being a pioneer in the field of funeral services in Quebec, in particular by offering estate assistance services to the bereaved, by innovating in the design of funeral homes, and by creating ecological products such as the Jardin des mémoires and the ice urn. In the last 40 years, many rituals and practices have become more widespread, in particular with the creation of funeral complexes, the popularization of cremation, the arrival of new pre-arrangement practices, the advent of personalized and ecological funerals, the integration of children's mourning into the rituals, and the marriage of a variety of cultural and religious traditions. Memoria has developed its enviable expertise in the midst of all these changes. The goal of our partnership is to make these trends more widely known so that they can grow and become the new norm.

Building on shared values of respect and compassion to provide an approach based on listening, honesty and integrity, Athos particularly values Memoria's contribution of knowledge. "Motivated by our desire to offer Quebecers the highest quality services while respecting their beliefs and customs, bringing Memoria into our group will allow us to respond to the needs of our clientele while offering them a personalized approach focused on their wishes. We are very pleased to welcome Memoria to the Athos Commemorative Services family. Their great expertise, developed over the course of generations, will be a breath of fresh air for our organization," says Michel Boutin, President and CEO of Athos Commemorative Services.

ABOUT ATHOS COMMEMORATIVE SERVICES

Athos Commemorative Services is a Quebec-based business founded in 2010 to offer an alternative to the wave of acquisitions by foreign multinationals in this industry. Thanks to this network, local businesses have been able to strengthen and improve their services while being more competitive, to the great benefit of their clients. The group and its brands offer personalized services of the highest quality while respecting the beliefs and customs of the deceased and their families. Our goal is to protect and maintain the standards of excellence gained over the years while adapting to the new realities and trends of today's funeral services industry. This new acquisition will allow Athos Memorial Services to continue to offer a combination of tradition and openness, with expertise, empathy and a local touch.

ABOUT MEMORIA

As a family business that has been well established in Quebec for more than four generations, Memoria knows that every life is a story that deserves to be told, celebrated, and never forgotten. This local business serves grieving families with respect and compassion, offering a variety of ideas, gestures, innovations and places dedicated to commemoration.

