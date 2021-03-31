A New Online Tool Highlights Canadian's Experience with Insurers

InsurEye analyzed the thousands of reviews collected over the last nine years and created a tool that highlights the top positive and negative experiences mentioned in the feedback. This tool is automated – it automatically adjusts based on the most recent reviews; so, if a company's performance improves or declines, consumers know about it in real time.

InsurEye's Co-founder Alexey Saltykov said, "It is important to provide Canadians with a concise view of both the key problems and positive testimonials as relates to each company, based on the most recent reviews. These are actual consumer experiences other buyers should know about before purchasing a policy. Some issues revealed include long phone wait times, rude contact centre agents, long claim process, claim denials, and disproportionately high renewal rates."

The assessment tool is free and easily accessible to all Canadians looking for car insurance reviews, home insurance reviews, life insurance reviews. Soon, it will also be available credit card reviews and mortgage reviews.

InsurEye's Co-founder and CTO, Dmitry Mityagin said, "In an age of disinformation, having a trusted, reliable online source to inform your decisions about insurance and financial products is vitally important for all Canadians. In addition to our new analysis tool, we also spent time revamping our existing platform, making it even more convenient to use across any device – and that's not all. Along with reviews for home, auto, life insurance, credit cards and mortgages, our platform now includes reviews for disability insurance, critical illness insurance, health insurance, group benefits, and travel insurance."

InsurEye, the largest Canadian review platform for insurance and financial products, is located in Toronto, Ontario.

SOURCE Insureye Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

insureye.com

