A New Mystery Awaits! Nelvana and Lambur Productions Greenlight Season 2 of The Hardy Boys

"It's no mystery that The Hardy Boys has captured audiences of all ages around the world," said Pam Westman, President, Nelvana. "We are excited to work with Lambur, Hulu and Corus again on a new high-stakes case for the Hardy Boys gang, as they race against the clock to uncover the truth of a mysterious disappearance."

"It's such an honour to be given the opportunity to continue telling the story of Joe and Frank Hardy," said Joan Lambur, Executive Producer, Lambur Productions. "This season promises to provide suspense, action and heart to our audience. We can't wait to get started."

Picking up six months after the events of Season 1, the second season of The Hardy Boys finds Frank and Joe intertwined in yet another complicated mystery when a local Bridgeport teen goes missing and a duplicitous corporation moves into town.

Starring an all-Canadian ensemble cast, Season 2 welcomes back Rohan Campbell (Mech-X4, Virgin River) as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot (Detention Adventure, Workin' Moms) as Joe Hardy. Additional returning cast members include: Keana Lyn as Callie Shaw, Bea Santos as Aunt Trudy, Adam Swain as Chet Morton, Atticus Mitchell as J.B. Cox, Riley O'Donnell as Biff Hooper, Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen, and Janet Porter as Laura Hardy.

The second season of The Hardy Boys is executive produced by Lambur Production's Joan Lambur and Madeleine Lambur, and Corus and Nelvana's Doug Murphy, Pam Westman and Athena Georgaklis, in addition to showrunner and head writer Chris Pozzebon (Blindspot, Schitt's Creek), and showrunner and head director Jason Stone (Riverdale, The Hardy Boys). Amanda Vaughan and Kathleen Meek will serve as production executives for Corus.

Season 1 of The Hardy Boys is currently available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and STACKTV in Canada through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'21 (Jan 4 – May 30/21) confirmed data, 3+ airings, Ind. 2+ AMA(000), YTV

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,700 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About Lambur Productions

Launched in October 2017 by industry leader Joan Lambur, Lambur Productions was established to produce the highest quality children's and family programming. Building on the strength and experience of its team, Lambur Productions works with broadcasters, creators, writers and other creative talent to develop and produce internationally successful product for partners around the globe. Visit the Lambur Productions website at lamburproductions.com.

