A new model for sustainable and affordable housing at 30 Cleary Avenue in Ottawa gets the green light

Theia Partners, First Unitarian Congregation of Ottawa and Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services partner to deliver community solutions to housing shortage

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Odayanhaway (Little Village), a new sustainable transit-oriented infill development at 30 Cleary Avenue, has received the green light from Ottawa City Council to proceed. This ambitious project, a unique partnership between Theia Partners, the First Unitarian Congregation of Ottawa (FirstU) and Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS), will transform an underutilized parking lot adjacent to transit and the Ottawa River into a thriving inclusive community for 200 individuals and families.

Odayanhaway (Little Village), a new affordable and sustainable transit-oriented infill development at 30 Cleary Avenue, has received Council approval to proceed. (CNW Group/Theia Partners)

The project aims to address Ottawa's pressing need for affordable housing while setting a new standard in sustainability and community collaboration.

Odayanhaway will feature two distinct buildings:

16-storey market affordable high rise : This building, jointly owned by FirstU and Theia Partners, will deliver 148 units, with at least 80% meeting Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) affordability criteria, as well as a commitment to include deeply affordable units; and, a

: This building, jointly owned by FirstU and Theia Partners, will deliver 148 units, with at least 80% meeting Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) affordability criteria, as well as a commitment to include deeply affordable units; and, a 6-storey affordable non-profit building: This building will offer 66 affordable units, facilitated through a land donation from FirstU, as part of its commitment to Reconciliation. The building, Indigenous-owned and operated by OAHS, will be designed to provide culturally appropriate housing for Indigenous individuals and families.

A model for sustainable affordable housing

In addition to being located next to a light rail transit (LRT) station, both buildings will adhere to strict environmental sustainability standards, demonstrating that affordable housing can also be sustainable housing. The project will feature innovative green technologies such as geothermal heating and cooling, and sustainable design practices, reducing the buildings' carbon footprint and contributing to Canada's environmental goals.

Diverse partnerships as a solution to the housing shortage

This project is a model of how diverse partnerships, combining resources and expertise from private developers, non-profit organizations, and community groups like FirstU, can pave the way for innovative housing solutions that go beyond simply providing affordable units; they can build community and foster inclusivity, while being sustainable.

With Council approval now secured, the joint venture, managed by Theia Partners, is preparing to break ground on this transformative project as early as Summer 2025. Construction is expected to be completed by 2028.

QUOTES

"This project reflects an innovative collaboration between private, non-profit and charitable sectors. The partnership with FirstU, in particular, showcases how underused spaces in a prime transit-oriented location can be repurposed for a meaningful, community-focused project that addresses both housing shortages and sustainability goals." - Rodney Wilts, Theia Partners

"As Unitarians, our principles call us to work for social justice including addressing poverty through our commitment to building affordable and deeply affordable housing. Our principles also remind us to respect the interdependence of the natural world around us, so we are also excited that we can provide ecologically sustainable housing within walking distance to public transit, with minimal impact on our much-loved gardens. As a faith community that takes Indigenous reconciliation very seriously, we are eager to donate land to OAHS so they can provide affordable homes and welcome Indigenous people to our campus." - Chuck Shields, President of FirstU.

"Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services is proud to be part of this innovative partnership that brings together the charitable, private, and non-profit sectors to create long-lasting housing solutions. This affordable housing project at 30 Cleary Avenue will provide much-needed homes for Indigenous families and individuals in Ottawa, helping to address the pressing shortage of affordable housing. By incorporating culture-based approaches into the design and development, we are not only building homes but also fostering a sense of community and friendship among residents and between community organizations. These partnerships enable us to work collectively towards our shared vision of a more inclusive and supportive community for all."- Justin Marchand, CEO of OAHS

About Theia Partners

Theia Partners is a leading developer in the National Capital Region focused on values-based real estate and renewable energy developments. Theia Partners are Jeff Westeinde, Rodney Wilts, Scott Demark and Peter Busby, the local industry innovators behind the Zibi development. Theia Partners is currently focused on delivering affordable housing and clean energy projects. Learn more at www.theiapartners.com

About First Unitarian

The First Unitarian Congregation of Ottawa, founded in 1898, is a diverse, multi-generational religious community built on a variety of philosophical and faith traditions. We gather weekly for worship, conduct programs for personal growth and have a long tradition of taking social justice action in the Ottawa community. Our mission is: We kindle the light within and inspire courage to nurture the web of life and to create a just and compassionate world. Learn more at: https://www.firstunitarianottawa.ca/

About Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services

Founded in 1994, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services provides urban and rural Indigenous communities with culturally safe and affordable housing throughout Ontario. Our mission is to be a leader in the design, development, and delivery of a sustainable and culturally appropriate continuum of housing for the Indigenous people in Ontario. We are governed by representatives from three Indigenous organizations in Ontario – the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, Ontario Native Women's Association, and the Métis Nation of Ontario. Learn more at ontarioaboriginalhousing.ca.

