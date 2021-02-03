LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Supermax Healthcare Canada is proud to announce the creation of a medical equipment manufacturing division, SUPERMAX MEDICAL. Supermax Medical produces surgical masks of ASTM level 1, 2 and 3 standards.



The Supermax Medical division will be led by M. Sylvain Bergeron, Executive Vice President.

In order to support the Canadian effort in the manufacturing of personal protective equipment, Supermax Medical is proud to announce the creation of quality jobs at our Longueuil facility.

About Supermax Healthcare Canada

Founded in 2004, Supermax Healthcare Canada is a division of the Supermax Group based in Berhad, Malaysia. Supermax Corp in the second biggest disposable glove manufacturer worldwide. Supermax's brand is a synonym of quality.

