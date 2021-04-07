A New Listening Experience is Coming Out of the Blu: Introducing Unitron's New Blu Platform

POWERED BY THE SONOVA PRISM™ CHIP, THE BLU PLATFORM DELIVERS NEXT GENERATION SOUND PERFORMANCE, PERSONALIZATION AND CONNECTIVITY TO THE DIGITAL WORLD

KITCHENER, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Adapting to each hearing aid wearer's unique experiences and lifestyle, Unitron introduces Blu, an innovative new platform designed to keep up with the complexity of everyday life.

Enabling clients to keep up with the unexpected, the new Blu platform provides next-generation sound performance. Powered by the new Sonova PRISMTM (Processing Real-Time Intelligent Sound Management) chip and Unitron's powerful new signal processing system Integra OS, Blu delivers an adaptable, personalized and freeing hearing experience like never before. Integra OS optimizes the listening experience to each client's specific situation from highly complex to very quiet, so your clients can follow the day where it leads.

"It is hard to know what experiences we may encounter throughout the day, "says Nicola McLaughlin, Director of Hearing Instruments Business at Unitron. "With our new Blu platform clients are provided with our most advanced sound performance and will be ready for life's unexpected moments knowing their hearing aids will keep up with their unique lifestyle."

In-the-moment personalization means clients can hear how they want, when they want. With Blu and our Remote Plus app clients can temporarily boost clarity and comfort within the automatic program. For special circumstances they can also select from up to six optional pre-set programs which they can further adjust to enhance speech, reduce noise or focus the microphones all to meet their unique lifestyle needs.

Stay connected with Blu's Made-For-All technology. Compatible with Bluetooth products, Blu allows wearers to interact seamlessly with their favourite devices. With new tap control, Blu wearers can access virtual assistants, accept and end calls, as well as pause and play media while connected simultaneously to two Bluetooth devices, all with a double-tap to the side of the ear. In total, clients can pair up to eight devices, including both Android and Apple phones, tablets and other Bluetooth devices.

"Our world is increasingly rooted in technology-based solutions. As more of us move to a remote work model, the amount of devices we are connected to throughout the day is growing," shares Sandra Fulton, Vice President of Group Marketing at Unitron. "As our clients' lifestyles evolve, so must Unitron's products and Blu seamlessly allows our customers to immerse themselves in all aspects of life with full confidence in their hearing aid compatibility."

The new Moxi™ Blu family has been redesigned for additional wearing comfort and ease of use, and includes two lithium-ion rechargeable models. With Unitron's Remote Plus app, clients can maximize their hearing experience with in-app reminders and contextual how-to's designed to seamlessly familiarize clients to the new technology. A no-commitment trial period with all Moxi Blu hearing instruments also ensures clients have peace of mind while selecting the right device for their needs.

"Confidence in not only the product, but in one's ability to embrace life's spontaneity and take in every experience from one moment to the next is vital," says Fulton. "Unitron is proud to provide innovations that fit seamlessly into our clients' lives."

For more information on the Blu platform, please visit www.unitron.com/blu

About Unitron

At Unitron, we empower people with life-enhancing hearing experiences that fit seamlessly into their world. Our sound performance technology, experience innovations, and intuitive design work perfectly together for unmatched personalization and optimization. Because everyone deserves to Love the experience.TM For more information, visit unitron.com.

