The Montreal Jazz School Opens Its Doors to Musicians Aged 10 to 17 with a Program Tailored for This Young Audience

MONTREAL, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montreal Jazz School, which has taken over the activities of the former McGill University Conservatory of Music, now offers a new course format featuring small ensemble classes for musicians aged 10 to 17. These junior combos provide young musicians with the opportunity to learn and perform jazz standards, while also gaining the chance to perform on regional stages.

The first junior combo will participate in the upcoming Jazz Fest des jeunes in Saint-Hubert, taking place on March 29th.

Additionally, the Montreal Jazz School will expand its program by offering an after-school program starting in September 2025, available weekdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

With its team of instructors, who are also professional artists still active on both the national and international music scenes, the Montreal Jazz School is now accepting registrations from a brand-new audience: secondary school students.

For more information, visit the school's website: https://www.jazzmtl.ca.

