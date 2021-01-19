A new interactive tool to calculate the deduction for teleworking expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 16, 2020, the Québec government announced that the Ministère des Finances would introduce an online interactive calculation tool to help Quebecers choose the most appropriate method to claim the deduction for teleworking expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tool is now available and will enable individuals to determine which calculation method is the most advantageous, the temporary fixed rate method or the detailed method according to actual expenses.

The new temporary fixed rate method allows Quebecers who engaged in teleworking because of the COVID-19-related health crisis to claim $2 for each day of teleworking, up to a maximum of $400.

Related links:

The calculation tool is available on the Ministère des Finances website at http://www.budget.finances.gouv.qc.ca/budget/outils/teletravail-detail-en.asp.

To obtain additional information on the deduction and the calculation methods, please visit the COVID–19 — FAQ for Individuals section on the Revenu Québec website.

"Through the calculator, we wish to simplify the lives of Quebecers who have engaged in teleworking to enable them to obtain fair compensation for the expenses occurred in this specific context."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

