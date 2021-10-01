A New Indigenous Experiences Attraction in Ottawa - MĀDAHÒKÌ FARM

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Experiences , the producers of the annual Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival and an award-winning attraction at the Canadian Museum of History, along with the National Capital Commission, are proud to announce a new tourism experience in the Greenbelt that builds on the growing interest in agritourism, farm-to-table culinary experiences and authentic cultural experiences from an Indigenous perspective.

Also the new home for a series of Indigenous events celebrating the seasons, Mādahòkì Farm provides opportunities to develop and share the communities' deep connection to the land and traditional foods.

Mādahòkì Farm (formerly the Lone Star Ranch) is located on the traditional unceded territory of the Algonquin Nation at 4420 West Hunt Club Road. Mādahòkì means "to share the land" in the Anishnaabe language and reflects the agriculture and the Indigenous community focus. Indigenous Experiences will assume the long-term lease from property stewards, the National Capital Commission, effective October 1, 2021.

Mādahòkì Farm is a safe space where Indigenous communities can reconnect with the land through both healing and wellness programs and social enterprise opportunities. It will help to work towards greater understanding and reconciliation with all Canadians through sharing the traditional teachings and gifts of the land from an Indigenous perspective.

Immediate and future Mādahòkì Farm development plans include:

Land-based experiences and agricultural social enterprise development including Indigenous festivals and events where the community can gather to celebrate and learn about Indigenous culture and heritage; and reconnect to the land





Year-round permanent bricks and mortar home of the Indigenous Marketplace that promotes artisanal and agriculture products made by Indigenous artists, makers, farmers and businesses,





The permanent home for endangered Ojibwe Spirit Horses acquired by Indigenous Experiences in 2021, and





Promotion of Indigenous food sovereignty by farming traditional agricultural foods and eventually bison and elk with farm to table experiences

"The Mādahòkì Farm project is a tangible way to help ensure that Algonquin Anishinabeg heritage continues to be a defining element of the National Capital Region experience. Events at the farm will provide opportunities for both residents and visitors to learn about and celebrate Algonquin Anishinabeg culture and values and also support Indigenous artists, makers, farmers and businesses. "

—Tobi Nussbaum, Chief Executive Officer, National Capital Commission

Seasonal Celebrations at Mādahòkì Farm

The first free seasonal event — to celebrate Tagwàgi (Autumn) — The TAGWÀGI FESTIVAL will take place at Mādahòkì Farm on October 16 - 24, 2021. The event will include:

Live cultural performances and storytelling,

Creative Workshops – make & take corn husk dolls,

Meet the rare and endangered Ojibwe Spirit Horses,

Traditional smoked and harvest meals, and

An Indigenous makers and farmers market

Find complete Festival and Farm information at: https://indigenous-experiences.ca

About Indigenous Experiences

Indigenous Experiences (IE) (formerly Aboriginal Experiences Arts & Culture) has more than 25 years of experience programming Indigenous entertainment and attractions to create lasting memories for participants young and old. These authentic experiences showcase the culture, history, food, music, art, fashion, dance and entrepreneurship of Canada's diverse Indigenous community. IE's award-winning cultural attraction moved from the sacred Victoria Island to the impressive grounds of the Museum of History in 2019. Over the past ten years the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, produced by IE on behalf of the National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee, grew into the four-day multi-arts festival for 50, 000 at Vincent Massey Park in 2019 and was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 for audiences of over 520,000.

