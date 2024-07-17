Spin Master Reimagines the 2016 Holiday Toy That Sold Out with Frenzied Demand

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company, is teasing that something magical is emerging on October 4th for Hatchimals Day.

Something Magical is Coming - Hatchimals Day October 4, 2024 A New Generation of Kids Will Get Their Hands on An All New Hatchimals® (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.) On Friday, October 4, 2024, Hatchimals Day, Spin Master will reveal what’s inside the reimagined egg. (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.)

The original Hatchimals toy launched in 2016 and was one of the most sought after and talked about toys the industry had seen in years. Nestled inside a speckled egg, Hatchimals relied on a child's curiosity, care and nurturing. Responding to the power of human touch, the Hatchimal™ would begin to hatch and communicate through taps, pecks, lights and sound. The incredible global consumer demand and engagement exceeded all expectations, with initial shipments flying off retail shelves. Over two million Hatchimals "hatched" within a matter of months and since 2016, 14.2 million have been sold.

"Hatchimals disrupted the way kids unbox toys and was truly a breakthrough within the industry," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "The launch of Hatchimals created a craze as kids everywhere loved their Hatchimals to life. Eight years later, we're reintroducing the essence of that magic with incredible new features, innovative materials and expanded interactions and with the help of a new generation of kids, they'll come to life this fall."

On Friday, October 4, 2024, Hatchimals Day, Spin Master will reveal what's inside the reimagined egg, available for hatching at all major retailers for a suggested retail price of $59.99 USD.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

