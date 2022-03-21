An expert in the management of operations in resource exploitation sites, Mr. Lussier, who has held similar positions for several years, including for DJL Construction Inc., holds a DEC in civil engineering, and has to his credit numerous training courses and seminars in the field of crushing and screening of aggregates given by the Quarry Academy, a major educational seminar whose goal is to disseminate knowledge on the total production flow of quarry operations.

Similarly, he has acquired SEEQ expertise, which is, in fact, the first application dedicated to process data analysis, and under the aegis of the Regroupement professionnel des producteurs de granulats, he is clearly committed to the promotion of innovative techniques in the exploitation of deposits, the improvement of material control and quality, and the regulation of the use of recycled materials.

"It is an honour for me to have the privilege of taking the helm of Les Carrières Ducharme, which has earned its credentials in the construction sector and in the world of architects over the past 60 years, as a natural stone quarry operator in Canada and the United States," said Mr. Lussier, adding that the growth prospects resulting from the business synergy with the Atwil-Morin Group suggest exponential development in the landscaping sector in both the United States and Eastern Canada.

Nicolas Croteau LLB, MBA, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Growth at Atwill-Morin Group, who also serves as President of Les Carrières Ducharme, expressed confidence that the company, which retains its brand identity and independence, will continue to serve its vast clientele.

Mr. Croteau also stated that it will significantly expanding its development, footprint and market share in Canada and across the border due to its geographic location, which provides it with a unique strategic and competitive advantage, just a stone's throw away from the American border.

SOURCE Carrières Ducharme

