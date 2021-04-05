A New Gateway to the Chinese Market - Hainan Free Trade Port

As the Canadian business representative of the ICE Exhibition Center, Astron has recruited an experienced team specialized in logistics, distribution, marketing, sales, legal, and regulation for cross-border trades. Astron's seasoned professionals will work with the Canadian participants in the National Pavillions in Sanya to build and strengthen their presence in the Chinese market.

The Hainan Free Trade Port, and especially the ICE Exhibition Center, has gained the full support of the Chinese government. Canadian companies may join in the North American Pavilion, with a 424 m2 floor space, for a annual display cost starting from CAD 500 for 0.5 sq. meter (CAD 92.90 per sq ft). Opening to the public from May 2021, many iconic Canadian brands will engage with upscale Chinese consumers.

Hainan is one of the most popular tourist destinations in China, attracting millions of visitors from around the world every year. Known as the permanent venue for the Boao Forum, sometimes known as the Davos of Asia, this province is also a center of finance, economy, and multilateral trade. With the creation of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the largest free trade zone anywhere in China, Hainan will play a leading role in driving the economy, trade finance, and trade development for both goods and services in China.

From January to October 2020 , the bonded declaration for e-commerce from Hainan Customs achieved an 820% YoY growth and a 1240% increase in value.

In the 2021 Lunar New Year, more than 740,000 tourists visited Sanya and spent CAD 525.57 million in this city, with a 141.68% YoY growth.

in this city, with a 141.68% YoY growth. 40% of tourists are 40 y/o or younger, with a 15% YoY growth. 49.5% of the tourists considered shopping duty-free product shopping as an essential part of their trip.

77,562 flights have been scheduled to take off and land in Sanya from March 28 to October 30, 2021 . The flights are expected to bring more visitors and customers to the city.

For further information on the ICE Exhibition Center, advertising or exhibition details, please contact Astron Connect Inc.

For further information:

James Wu (Mandarin),

Cell: 778-888-7518, Email: [email protected];



Jay Lin (English),

Cell: 778-802-8700, Email: [email protected];



For general inquiries and investor relations information, please contact Astron Connect Inc.,



Randall S. Smallbone, President and CEO,

Phone: 905-220-6876, Email: [email protected]



