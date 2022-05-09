A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Saskatchewan Français

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan

May 09, 2022, 15:56 ET

REGINA, SK, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this spring. The map introduces changes to Saskatchewan's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process. The proposal is the first step in the process of the development of a final report.

"The Saskatchewan Commission is pleased to present its proposal for public comment.  We look forward to hearing everyone's views during the public consultation of our work," said the Honourable Justice Georgina Jackson, Chair of the three-member commission. Dr. Bonita Beatty and Professor Mark Carter are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects Saskatchewan's increase in population from 1,033,381 in 2011 to 1,132,505, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on May 14, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 14 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Saskatchewan, the quota for each electoral district is 80,893 (1,132,505 residents divided by 14 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The Saskatchewan commission is holding 15 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location

Place of hearing

Date of hearing

Time of hearing

Saskatoon

Sheraton Cavalier

612 Spadina Cr E

Monday, June 20, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Saskatoon

Sheraton Cavalier 612 Spadina Cr E

 

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Prince Albert

Best Western Premier

313 38th Street W

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

La Ronge

Kikinahk Friendship Centre

320 Boardman Street

Friday, June 24, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Meadow Lake

Flying Dust Community Centre

1 Buffalo Rub Avenue & River Road

Monday, June 27, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

North Battleford

Don Ross Centre

891 99th Street

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Kindersley

Royal Canadian Legion

118 2nd Avenue E

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Swift Current

Coast Hotel

905 North Service Road E

Thursday, June 30, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Regina

Holiday Inn and Suites

1800 Prince of Wales Dr

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Regina

Holiday Inn and Suites

1800 Prince of Wales Dr

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Fort Qu'Appelle

Treaty 4 Governance Centre

740 Sioux Avenue S

Thursday, July 7, 2022

10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Moose Jaw

Heritage Inn

1590 Main Street N

Friday, July 8, 2022

10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Yorkton

Ukrainian Cultural Centre

240 Wellington Avenue

Monday, July 11, 2022

10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Weyburn

Royal Canadian Legion 47, 150 3rd Avenue NE

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Virtual hearing

The link will be provided to participants and observers

Thursday, July 14, 2022

1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than June 13, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

  • your name, address and contact information
  • the organization you represent (if any)
  • the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
  • a short overview (or point form) of the issue(s) you intend to address
  • your official language of preference
  • any accommodations you may need (translator, wheelchair, hearing)

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan

Website: redistribution2022.ca 

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan
PO Box 21031 RPO Gardiner Park
Regina, SK S4V 0Y0

Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7230

TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935

For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]

