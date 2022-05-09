May 09, 2022, 15:56 ET
REGINA, SK, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this spring. The map introduces changes to Saskatchewan's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process. The proposal is the first step in the process of the development of a final report.
"The Saskatchewan Commission is pleased to present its proposal for public comment. We look forward to hearing everyone's views during the public consultation of our work," said the Honourable Justice Georgina Jackson, Chair of the three-member commission. Dr. Bonita Beatty and Professor Mark Carter are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.
The proposal reflects Saskatchewan's increase in population from 1,033,381 in 2011 to 1,132,505, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on May 14, 2022.
Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 14 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Saskatchewan, the quota for each electoral district is 80,893 (1,132,505 residents divided by 14 electoral districts).
Public hearings
The Saskatchewan commission is holding 15 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.
Location
Place of hearing
Date of hearing
Time of hearing
Saskatoon
Sheraton Cavalier
612 Spadina Cr E
Monday, June 20, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Saskatoon
Sheraton Cavalier 612 Spadina Cr E
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Prince Albert
Best Western Premier
313 38th Street W
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
La Ronge
Kikinahk Friendship Centre
320 Boardman Street
Friday, June 24, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Meadow Lake
Flying Dust Community Centre
1 Buffalo Rub Avenue & River Road
Monday, June 27, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
North Battleford
Don Ross Centre
891 99th Street
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Kindersley
Royal Canadian Legion
118 2nd Avenue E
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Swift Current
Coast Hotel
905 North Service Road E
Thursday, June 30, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Regina
Holiday Inn and Suites
1800 Prince of Wales Dr
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Regina
Holiday Inn and Suites
1800 Prince of Wales Dr
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
|
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Fort Qu'Appelle
Treaty 4 Governance Centre
740 Sioux Avenue S
Thursday, July 7, 2022
|
10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Moose Jaw
Heritage Inn
1590 Main Street N
Friday, July 8, 2022
|
10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Yorkton
Ukrainian Cultural Centre
240 Wellington Avenue
Monday, July 11, 2022
|
10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Weyburn
Royal Canadian Legion 47, 150 3rd Avenue NE
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
|
10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Virtual hearing
The link will be provided to participants and observers
Thursday, July 14, 2022
|
1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than June 13, 2022. You can do so by:
- mailing it to the Commission's office
- emailing [email protected]
- filling out the Public Hearing Notice Form
- using the Interactive Mapping Tool
Notices of representation should include:
- your name, address and contact information
- the organization you represent (if any)
- the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
- a short overview (or point form) of the issue(s) you intend to address
- your official language of preference
- any accommodations you may need (translator, wheelchair, hearing)
NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.
Information
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan
Website: redistribution2022.ca
Email: [email protected]
Mailing address:
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan
PO Box 21031 RPO Gardiner Park
Regina, SK S4V 0Y0
Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7230
TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935
