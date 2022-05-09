REGINA, SK, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this spring. The map introduces changes to Saskatchewan's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process. The proposal is the first step in the process of the development of a final report.

"The Saskatchewan Commission is pleased to present its proposal for public comment. We look forward to hearing everyone's views during the public consultation of our work," said the Honourable Justice Georgina Jackson, Chair of the three-member commission. Dr. Bonita Beatty and Professor Mark Carter are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects Saskatchewan's increase in population from 1,033,381 in 2011 to 1,132,505, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on May 14, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 14 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Saskatchewan, the quota for each electoral district is 80,893 (1,132,505 residents divided by 14 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The Saskatchewan commission is holding 15 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location Place of hearing Date of hearing Time of hearing Saskatoon Sheraton Cavalier 612 Spadina Cr E Monday, June 20, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Saskatoon Sheraton Cavalier 612 Spadina Cr E Tuesday, June 21, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Prince Albert Best Western Premier 313 38th Street W Wednesday, June 22, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. La Ronge Kikinahk Friendship Centre 320 Boardman Street Friday, June 24, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Meadow Lake Flying Dust Community Centre 1 Buffalo Rub Avenue & River Road Monday, June 27, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. North Battleford Don Ross Centre 891 99th Street Tuesday, June 28, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Kindersley Royal Canadian Legion 118 2nd Avenue E Wednesday, June 29, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Swift Current Coast Hotel 905 North Service Road E Thursday, June 30, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Regina Holiday Inn and Suites 1800 Prince of Wales Dr Tuesday, July 5, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Regina Holiday Inn and Suites 1800 Prince of Wales Dr Wednesday, July 6, 2022 9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Fort Qu'Appelle Treaty 4 Governance Centre 740 Sioux Avenue S Thursday, July 7, 2022 10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Moose Jaw Heritage Inn 1590 Main Street N Friday, July 8, 2022 10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Yorkton Ukrainian Cultural Centre 240 Wellington Avenue Monday, July 11, 2022 10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Weyburn Royal Canadian Legion 47, 150 3rd Avenue NE Tuesday, July 12, 2022 10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Virtual hearing The link will be provided to participants and observers Thursday, July 14, 2022 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than June 13, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

your name, address and contact information

the organization you represent (if any)

the date of the public hearing you wish to attend

a short overview (or point form) of the issue(s) you intend to address

your official language of preference

any accommodations you may need (translator, wheelchair, hearing)

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan

Website: redistribution2022.ca

Email: [email protected]

Mailing address:

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan

PO Box 21031 RPO Gardiner Park

Regina, SK S4V 0Y0

Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7230

TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935

