A New Era of Stadium Retail: Vidir's Merchandise Vending Machine

While the Winnipeg launch showcases the machine's impact on the sports and entertainment industry, Vidir's automated retail solutions are already in use across Micro Center locations throughout the United States. These installations help retailers improve inventory management, reduce stockouts, increase sales, and enhance loss prevention efforts.

The Merchandise Vending Machine is the first of its kind to be found at a North American sporting event. The solution maximizes the storage density of game day essentials, including hats and jerseys, ensuring more products are easily accessible to fans in the concourse. It automatically stores items up to 30 feet off the ground and delivers purchased goods to the customer in as little as 30 seconds.

"We're excited to launch the Merchandise Vending Machine at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' home opener," said Carissa Rempel, Co-Owner at Vidir Solutions. "This product not only enhances the game-day experience by offering quick access to fan gear but also supports operational efficiency with its easy installation and fully assembled delivery. It's an honor to work with the Bombers to bring this cutting-edge technology to the stadium, providing a glimpse into the future of fan engagement."

About Vidir Solutions:

Vidir Solutions is a global leader in automated storage and retrieval systems, specializing in high-density storage solutions that maximize space, efficiency, and safety. With a focus on innovation, Vidir Solutions provides a range of products designed to optimize operations across various industries. The Merchandise Vending Machine represents the company's commitment to revolutionizing how merchandise is distributed and accessed in high-traffic environments like stadiums, arenas, and club facilities.

