TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Prominent litigation lawyer Jennifer Teskey is named the new Canadian Managing Partner of Norton Rose Fulbright, effective January 1, 2024. A collaborative leader, passionate advocate, and top litigator, Ms. Teskey's legal experience, business acumen, and client and colleague relationships make her the natural choice to lead the Canadian firm.

Ms. Teskey assumes the role from Charles Hurdon, who led the firm for nine years. Under his transformative leadership, the firm has risen to the top of the Canadian legal market in rankings, business performance and talent. In January, Mr. Hurdon will continue his employment and labour law practice.

"Jennifer's appointment ushers in a new era of leadership. She is well-positioned to build on the outstanding achievements, momentum and excitement created during Charles' tenure to propel the business forward. Jennifer's talent and leadership prepare her well for this opportunity, and she has an inspiring vision for the future. She is highly respected in her field, holds the highest level of trust with clients and has the full support of our partners across the country," said Walied Soliman, Canadian Chair of Norton Rose Fulbright.

Ms. Teskey has distinguished herself in high-profile matters, representing various financial institutions, accounting regulators and other prominent corporations. She is recognized for her extraordinary legal prowess and achieving the best outcomes for her clients. She leads a thriving practice, is the Canadian National Chair of Litigation and Disputes as well as the Canadian Head of Financial Institutions. Helping shape the firm's strategic direction, Jennifer has served on the Canadian Management Committee since 2018 and the Global Executive Committee since 2021.

"I'm honoured to take on this responsibility and excited to be entrusted with the next stage of the firm's growth," said Ms. Teskey. "Under Charles' leadership, we have grown true partnerships with our clients, developed and recruited exceptional talent and made our mark on the Canadian business and legal landscapes," she added.

"Clients know they can turn to us when it matters most. We remain committed to earning this trust every single day and helping clients achieve their business goals," Ms. Teskey concluded.

Ms. Teskey began her career at Norton Rose Fulbright as a summer student and was called to the bar in 2003.

