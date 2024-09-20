A NEW ERA OF EDUCATION BEGINS AS UNIVERSITY OF NIAGARA FALLS CANADA CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING

"Today marks a pivotal moment in this city with the opening of a brand-new university that will be an important driver for the revitalization of Niagara Falls' downtown core. As we open these doors, we are not simply unveiling a new institution – we are helping to shape the future of this community. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering and we provide our students with an education that is as innovative and forward-thinking as the world they are entering," said Cyndi McLeod, CEO of Global University Systems Canada (GUS Canada) and inaugural UNF president.

Drawing a large crowd of community partners, faculty and staff, as well as dignitaries, attendees were treated to tours of the state-of-the-art facilities, and insightful speeches at the event.

With five undergraduate and graduate programs designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving digital economy, UNF provides students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the 21st-Century workforce.

Following approval from the Government of Ontario for a fully accredited university, in Fall 2022 GUS Canada revealed its plans to open the new university in downtown Niagara Falls. After extensive renovations in the Hatch Building, the state-of-the-art campus opened its doors to students in April 2024 for its Master of Data Analytics and Master of Management programs.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to the University of Niagara Falls Canada on the official grand opening. This new campus will not only elevate educational opportunities but also drive significant economic growth for Niagara Falls and the surrounding regions. I look forward to seeing the impact your students will have on the continued prosperity of Ontario," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

In October, the university will welcome approximately 1,000 students into all five of its programs, including Honours Bachelor of Business Administration, Honours Bachelor of Science – Biomedical Sciences, and Master of Arts in Digital Media and Global Communications.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome UNF home, here, to our city! The vibrant activity of students, faculty, and staff has been a welcome addition this Fall. It's exciting to see UNF already hard at work elevating students' lives, transforming the way education is delivered and bolstering the activity in our downtown as they do," said Mayor Jim Diodati, City of Niagara Falls.

UNF will provide the Niagara region — and all of Ontario — with major economic and employment benefits. Through partnerships and procurement policies, valuable relationships have been formed with area businesses, helping to grow the region's economy and bring new vitality to the city.

More than 100 full-time jobs have been created at the university and that number will rise as operations scale. Future plans include a purpose-built campus with student accommodations, continuing the momentum of revitalization efforts and serving as a transformative anchor in the city's downtown core.

About UNF

The University of Niagara Falls Canada is an innovative and digitally oriented institution that prepares graduates for leadership in a digital world with academic programs aligned to meet today's industry demands.

Innovation Flows Here.

Media contact

Melinda Cheevers • Communications and PR Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE University of Niagara Falls Canada