MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - La Ronde will launch its 2026 season this Saturday, May 16, as La Ronde Operations inc., a company owned by Kieran Burke, officially begins operating Montréal's iconic amusement park. This transition follows the completion of the transaction announced earlier this year and reflects a commitment to continuity while bringing renewed momentum to the park.

Enhanced Value for Guests

Starting this season, guests will benefit from an enhanced experience, with more operating days and extended evening hours. The park's signature events, which have helped build its reputation, along with new benefits tied to certain season passes, will also be part of the 2026 programming.

"Everyone at La Ronde is looking forward to welcoming guests for this season. The arrival of the new operator brings fresh momentum to the park and opens the door to an exciting expansion of the guest experience, with access to two waterparks through select season passes. I am confident our guests will be delighted. For the first time in our history, we will offer access to three Canadian parks, all located within a 250-kilometre radius. At the same time, we will continue to focus on what La Ronde has done best for generations: creating unforgettable memories for families and guests. With Goliath's 20th anniversary and the 40th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, the 2026 season gives us wonderful opportunities to celebrate with the public," said Sophie Emond, General Manager of La Ronde.

La Ronde will open on weekends starting May 16 before moving to daily operations beginning June 12. An additional week of operations will be added starting August 24, and Fright Fest will also include an extra weekend, on October 30 and 31 and November 1. During the summer, the park will be open until 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, until 9 p.m. on Sundays, and until 11:30 p.m. on nights of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec. In total, 120 hours of activities are being added to the calendar, including in the evening.

New Gold and Prestige season pass

Building on its experience as the operator of 14 amusement parks and attractions, the new management team also wants to bring added value to season passholders. For the first time, holders of La Ronde's new Gold and Prestige season passes will receive unlimited summer access to two well-loved outdoor waterparks: Village Vacances Valcartier, in the Québec City region, and Calypso, in Ontario.

Additional benefits will also be offered at La Ronde, including free bring-a-friend tickets on select dates, priority access to the park at specific times and, for new Prestige season pass holders, complimentary access to Privilege parking

The 2026 programming will also feature several popular public events, including L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, Saveurs Extrêmes, La Ronde vire Country, Soirées Adrénaline, Fête des citrouilles, Fright Fest presented by FIZZ, and daily shows at Pays de Ribambelle.

"La Ronde has a remarkable history, strong traditions and a skilled local team with a close connection to Montrealers, the City and visitors from across Québec and beyond. I have full confidence in Sophie Emond and her team to lead this next stage with continuity, ambition and respect for the park's identity. We are excited to support La Ronde as it moves forward," said Kieran Burke, President of La Ronde Operations inc. and Groupe Calypso-Valcartier.

About La Ronde

Located on Île Sainte-Hélène in Montréal, La Ronde is the largest amusement park in Eastern Canada. Opened for Expo 67, it now features approximately 40 rides and attractions, including Goliath, one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in North America. The park hosts numerous seasonal events, including L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, and remains one of Québec's leading entertainment destinations.

Since Mai 14 2026, La Ronde has been operated by La Ronde Operations inc., a company owned by Kieran Burke. The park now draws on an expanded network of operational expertise that includes recognized recreational tourism destinations such as Village Vacances Valcartier and Calypso, while maintaining its local leadership, Montréal identity and distinct character.

For more information, visit www.laronde.com

SOURCE La Ronde Operations Inc.

Source: Marie-Eve Doyon, MEDia Relations Publiques, 418 806-3696, [email protected]