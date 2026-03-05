EPR Properties Acquires La Ronde Amusement Park

MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - La Ronde Operations Inc., a company owned by Kieran Burke, will assume the operation of La Ronde amusement park following its acquisition by EPR Properties ("EPR"). Mr. Burke's companies lease and operate Village Vacances Valcartier resort, located in Québec City, and Calypso Waterpark in Limoges, Ontario.

"I have a special affection for La Ronde, having attended Expo '67 as a child. In addition, while serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Six Flags, I negotiated the lease with the City of Montreal and managed this park for several years. I am very proud to take on its management and operation in the years ahead, with a commitment to respecting the traditions and rich history that are so dear to Montrealers and to visitors from around the world," said Mr. Burke.

This announcement follows EPR's disclosure that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a portfolio of seven amusement parks located in the United States and Canada. Among these assets is La Ronde, located in Montréal. The properties acquired by EPR are being purchased from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Upon closing of the transaction, EPR, as the real estate owner, will entrust the operation of the Montréal park to La Ronde Operations Inc., owned by Mr. Burke.

Operational Continuity and Respect for Traditions

No immediate organizational changes are planned, and visitors can expect La Ronde to remain the park they know and love. Season passes already sold, including multi-park privileges for La Ronde and other Six Flags parks, will be honoured for the 2026 season. Further announcements will be made once the transaction between EPR and Six Flags has been completed.

"La Ronde holds an important place in Québec's entertainment landscape. Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition and to continue developing the park while respecting its identity and local roots. I know the amusement park industry well, and my experience as an operator provides a long-term vision that will ensure La Ronde's sustainability, strengthen its market position, and preserve its assets," added Mr. Burke.

A Longstanding Relationship Between Owner and Operator

Kieran Burke and his affiliated entities operate and manage 14 amusement parks, water parks, resorts, and multi-use venues. These include Village Vacances Valcartier in Québec, as well as Calypso and Wet'n'Wild in Ontario. Focused on delivering premium service, enhanced guest experiences, and complementary events alongside attractions, rides, and water features, these properties rank among the most popular destinations for visitors and vacationers.

About Kieran Burke

An industry veteran, Mr. Burke is the owner of Premier Parks and other companies that own, operate, and manage theme parks, water parks, accommodations, and recreational tourism properties across the United States and Canada. As one of the largest independent operators of attractions and tourism experiences in North America, Mr. Burke and his companies bring more than 250 years of combined experience to ensure the financial strength and operational excellence of their 14 properties.

About La Ronde

Located on Île Sainte-Hélène in Montréal, La Ronde is the largest amusement park in Eastern Canada. Opened for Expo '67, it now features approximately 40 rides and attractions, including Goliath, one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in North America. The park hosts numerous seasonal events and remains a leading entertainment destination in Québec.

SOURCE La Ronde Operations Inc.

