A new era at Alloprof: Ignace Mouzannar appointed Executive Director to drive innovation in education

Cofounder Sandrine Faust is passing the torch after 30 years of exceptional dedication and will stay on as a Strategic Advisor to Management and Partnerships.

MONTREAL, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alloprof Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Mr. Ignace Mouzannar as Executive Director, effective August 3, 2026. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the organization's history as it prepares to consolidate its unique model that puts human-driven innovation at the service of educational success and the growing needs of Quebec students.

Ignace Mouzannar, Alloprof’s newly appointed CEO; Jacynthe Côté, Chair of Alloprof’s Board of Directors; and Sandrine Faust, Alloprof’s current CEO.

Mr. Mouzannar succeeds Ms. Sandrine Faust, who, after 30 years at the helm of Alloprof, chose to initiate a rigorous succession process in which she actively participated. Keen to continue contributing to the organization's success, its cofounder will remain active within Alloprof as a Strategic Advisor to Management and Partnerships.

"I want to first recognize Sandrine's exceptional 30-year career: what she has built with Alloprof is admired throughout the entire education ecosystem," says Jacynthe Côté, Chair of the Board of Directors of Alloprof. "It is an immense privilege to know that the organization, which plays such a vital role in the success of young people, will continue to grow under the leadership of a manager of Ignace's calibre. His unifying leadership and expertise in advanced technologies are major assets for the future of our mission. We also wish to commend Sandrine's vision, which ensured a smooth, harmonious, and exemplary transition."

An experienced manager to drive growth and support for students

Ignace Mouzannar holds an EMBA (McGill-HEC Montréal), in which he graduated at the top of his class, and a Master's degree in Information Technology (Institut Supérieur d'Électronique de Paris). He brings more than 18 years of leadership experience in the technology sector, notably with global giants such as Zendesk and Red Hat, as well as with Quebec and Canadian startups like Smooch and Haloo. Passionate about user experience, Ignace leverages technology to simplify and enrich the user journey. Recognized for his rigour and strategic vision within fast-growing organizations, he brings a strong culture of innovation and a deep commitment to social responsibility, particularly as Chair of Resto Plateau's Board of Directors.

As Executive Director, Mr. Mouzannar will be responsible for leading Alloprof's expansion in response to the growing needs of young people, particularly vulnerable students, and its support for core subjects such as French. He will oversee the development of technological platforms to optimize the work of field teams and maximize the direct impact on families.

"As a parent and lifelong education enthusiast, joining Alloprof is an honour and a commitment that touches me deeply," says Ignace Mouzannar, the new Executive Director. "Alloprof is a unique organization in the world, powered by a fantastic team. I thank the Board of Directors for their confidence. Technological innovation will never replace human interaction; rather, it must be seen as a lever that lets our teachers help even more young people, more effectively. It is with great enthusiasm that I put my experience to work for the success of young Quebecers, while working hand in hand with Sandrine to ensure the sustainability of our strategic alliances."

About Alloprof

Alloprof is a charitable organization that aims to empower every student to succeed through free, collaborative academic support. To support its mission, Alloprof develops and offers online services and resources with the help of a team of passionate teachers and professionals. Annually, Alloprof helps 600,000 students in Quebec, 66 million times, 500,000 parents, and more than 100,000 teachers. alloprof.qc.ca

SOURCE Alloprof

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