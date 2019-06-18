A new Deer Creek is coming soon - Spring 2020

Restoration to outdoor elements such as the relocation of our existing pro-shop, exterior repaint of the clubhouse, updated existing outdoor ceremony site, addition of a second ceremony site complete with complimenting landscapes are just the beginning of what's to come. Starting January 1 st 2020, construction will begin on the complete renovation of the lower level Westney Hall, Westney Cocktail space and The Coughlan Room. In addition, the upper level event spaces will be taking on a fresh new look, with updated colour schemes that will brighten up and transform the existing spaces. This exciting transformation will be complete as of Spring 2020. Full details and renderings can be found at eventsdeercreek.com .

Deer Creek's brand image has portrayed excellence throughout their 30-year existence. Excellence in their products and services and excellence in customer service. With the currently executed and upcoming planned renovations, the facility will reflect their brand and overall commitment to excellence across all facets of the business. The project plan is to restore Deer Creek's overall appearance; all while incorporating themes of Deer Creek's past, present and future to create a facility that all of the Durham Region and beyond can be proud of.

About Us



Deer Creek Golf & Banquet Facility is where people from all over the Durham Region come to celebrate special events amongst family and friends. It is the premiere location in Durham providing excellence in golf, golf tournaments, weddings, corporate events, special events and exceptional cuisine. Deer Creek has always strived to achieve a high level of excellence in our services, products and customer service resulting in lifelong friendships, strong member retention and ongoing relationships we are extremely proud of.

