A new breakthrough in thermal monocular----Pixfra Mile2 Series

HANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pixfra Technology's 2024 launch, the Mile 2: New Miles to Go, has won the German Red Dot Design Award. This advanced thermal monocular is crafted for outdoor use, search and rescue, and hunting, setting new precision standards with its minimalist design and sophisticated algorithms. The slogan "New Miles to Go" reflects our commitment to innovation and leadership in thermal imaging technology.

Elegance Meets Ingenuity

Our cutting-edge thermal monocular, driven by advanced thermal ISP4.0 and AI algorithms, revolutionizes user experience with four key improvements. These enhancements encompass adaptive target brightness and contrast, expanded dynamic range, edge-sharpening for crisp image definition, and noise reduction for consistently stable image quality. Featuring a 12μm ultra-sensitive detector and impressive magnification capability, our device delivers unmatched clarity and a versatile viewing experience.

Pioneering Thermal Imaging with AI-Enhanced Clarity

Mastering the Wild with Advanced Imaging and Tracking

Equipped with "Jungle Mode," Mile 2 delivers clear imaging in dense environments. Its hotspot tracking quickly identifies the warmest point in the field of view, while a laser pointer provides accurate targeting up to 180 meters. With a high-capacity battery, Mile 2 offers a reliable 8.5 hours of operation. The included mobile app facilitates Wi-Fi sharing among four users, multiplying the thrill of outdoor exploration.

The Ultimate Companion for Adventurous Exploration

No matter the terrain—dense forests, turbulent waters, or scorching deserts—M2 Thermal Monocular is designed to excel, ensuring users can enjoy the thrill of exploration anytime, anywhere. With a high-quality pc shell, Mile 2 is durable, heat-resistant, and wear-resistant, capable of withstanding harsh environments. Its IP67 rating provides a high level of protection, offering reliable assurance for outdoor adventures.

Hold the power to explore in the palm of your hand with Mile 2: New Miles to Go. Beyond a tech product, it's your nature-exploring companion and a world-sensing device. Pixfra Technology, dedicated to innovation, advances thermal perception, empowering discovery into the unknown.

SOURCE Pixfra Technology Co., Ltd.

For further information: Yanni Yang, [email protected]