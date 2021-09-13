A new brand identity and a radiant spokesperson to make the Lighthouse, Children and Families shine

For the past 22 years, the Lighthouse, Children and Families has been welcoming children in need of pediatric palliative care, as well as providing respite and assistance services and bereavement follow-up to their families. The organization relies on the solidarity and generosity of the community to continue this essential mission and offer services free of charge.

A Lighthouse that brightens lives

The Lighthouse, Children and Families has maintained the same brand identity for years. During this time, the organization has added care options and services to its offerings as the needs of children with life-threatening illnesses and their families have continued to grow. As a result, the Lighthouse is updating its brand identity to better reflect its unique mission and ambitions.

"Our wish is to promote the Lighthouse and for every family that could benefit from our services to know about it. The community must be made aware of our existence and of the impact our support and care can have on the lives of children and their loved ones, who want nothing more than to be able to enjoy the here and now," said Lyne St-Martin, Executive Director of the Lighthouse, Children and Families.

Brilliantly illustrated by circles in different shades of blue, the new brand identity symbolizes the light of the Lighthouse: the children, the families and loved ones and the caring community, i.e., the care team, volunteers, donors and partners.

All these parts form a whole reflecting the mission of the organization that brightens the lives of the children, shining a light for those who left too soon and, with the support of the community, illuminating the path forward for the families.

Radiant Jorane

Jorane will be the Lighthouse, Children and Families' first ever spokesperson. Although she usually keeps her personal life to herself, she very generously agreed to share how the organization has illuminated the journey of her eldest son Manolo and her family, thanks to its respite and support services.

"If I accepted to be spokesperson for the Lighthouse, Children and Families, it is because I can attest to its importance in the lives of so many people. I want to spread the word about this organization because it deserves everyone's recognition and support. I want to do this on behalf of the most vulnerable children and their families, who must turn their lives upside down to support them," said the artist and mother of three boys.

Joining forces to shine brighter

The Lighthouse, Children and Families' new brand identity was developed following a consultation process that began in 2019 with the communications agency McCann Montréal. The agency provided a generous donation of professional services from 20 of their communications specialists to create this brilliant brand identity.

The new identity perfectly illustrates this community's commitment, respect, compassion and selflessness that the families, staff, volunteers and donors we met as part of the creative process described.

Over the next decade, it will be used in the organization's future plans seeking to better support families, prepare the next generation of professionals and volunteers, and foster community and philanthropic solidarity. This will make the Lighthouse easily recognizable through the various campaigns it will launch.

About Jorane

Jorane is a Québec artist always on the move, a surprising creator and a vocalist guided by instinct. She is a gifted musician and a free-spirited songwriter with over a dozen albums to her credit, for which she has received numerous awards, including 16 ADISQ nominations and two JUNO Awards nominations. For more information, click here.

About The Lighthouse, Children and Families

The Lighthouse Children and Families is a non-profit organization offering palliative care to children with life-threatening illnesses and accompaniment services to their families throughout the illness, at the end of life and during their bereavement period. For more information, or to make a donation:

phare-lighthouse.com or 514-954-4848.

