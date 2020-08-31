Throughout the month of September, Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot stores will be raising funds to support local causes as part of the Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, will be kicking off its 2020 Heroes campaign tomorrow. Each fall, as part of this campaign, Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores collect in-store donations to help a non-profit organization or a public school in their community fulfil its mission or carry out a specific project. At the end of the campaign, Lowe's Canada matches 50% of the funds raised by stores, up to $2,000 per store. This year, for the very first time, four distribution centres as well as 47 stores owned by dealers affiliated to the RONA banner will take part in this initiative, bringing the number of participating locations to 287, coast to coast. In total, more than 235 organizations will benefit from this latest edition of the Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign.