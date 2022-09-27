OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Governor General Mary Simon wishes to share a message from His Majesty The King regarding the devastation of storm Fiona:

"My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster. We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times. We would also like to express our deep appreciation to the first responders, the military and to community members who are doing so much to support others during this extremely challenging period. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with all of you as you work to recover and rebuild."

His Majesty The King

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]