A Meaningful Meal this Remembrance Day Offers Canadians a Taste of Wartime Sacrifice

This year, HomeEquity Bank also presents a unique opportunity to connect Canadians of all ages with the hardships faced by our soldiers in the Second World War with 'Orders of Sacrifice' field rations kits. Available Nov. 10 in select neighbourhoods via DoorDash , the Orders of Sacrifice rations kits will supply historically accurate recreations of the staple food items found in military haversacks to forge a tangible connection with what our veterans would have lived through as they fought in Europe and the Pacific theatre.

Opening a rations kit reveals a QR code that navigates to an unboxing video narrated by a European history expert with commentary from Second World War veterans Marvin Gord, age 100 and Jack Boeki, age 97. Their anecdotes provide meaningful context for the 'Orders of Sacrifice' experience, offering an important reminder in the digital age of the significant sacrifices big and small given by the heroic men and women of our history.

"It's a distinct honour to support the work of the Legion National Foundation and the Legion's National Poppy Campaign for the third straight year. It's incredibly important to us to keep paying tribute to the veterans who have done so much for our country," said Steve Ranson, President and CEO, HomeEquity Bank. "This year, we're doing something different to connect Canadians with our veterans' past in remembrance. Food brings everyone together, and we hope the 'Orders of Sacrifice' field rations kits serve as a thought-provoking exercise for Canadians, giving them pause to reflect on the sacrifices our soldiers made."

The Orders of Sacrifice field rations kits include hardtack biscuits, chocolate, tea bags, sardines, evaporated canned milk and canned corn beef. A Second World War historian consulted on each item in the rations kit to ensure its accuracy, giving Canadians an authentic taste of battlefront food from the past while supporting our veterans and their families.

While soldiers were called to serve and follow orders in the Second World War, Canadians have been doing their part during the pandemic by staying home and placing orders. With all proceeds from the rations kits going towards supporting the Legion National Foundation, a pandemic habit can double as a way to show remembrance. Supplies are limited. Share your experience with #OrdersofSacrifice.

Create and dedicate your Digital Poppy

As the pandemic continues to impact daily life, loading and sharing the Digital Poppy is a safe and thoughtful way to support veterans and their families through the Legion National Foundation. From the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, Canadians can visit MyPoppy.ca to #GetYourPoppy, dedicate it and share it online. The Digital Poppy provides another way to donate to help Canada's veterans, in an increasingly cashless society, and in an environment where some pandemic restrictions remain in place.

"The support the Digital Poppy provides to the Legion National Foundation is immense," says Dave Flannigan, Foundation Chair. "It helps enable the work we do to help our veterans, their families, and to promote Remembrance. I thank everyone who received a Digital Poppy last year, and those who will this year."

"We are pleased the Digital Poppy will once again complement our overall campaign this year," says Bruce Julian, Dominion President, The Royal Canadian Legion. "Dedicating a Digital Poppy is a thoughtful way to Remember and when sharing it through social channels, it becomes a lasting legacy for our fallen veterans."

Notable Canadians like HomeEquity Bank spokesperson Kurt Browning along with Justin Bieber, Margaret Atwood, Ashley Callingbull, Sandra Oh and Kevin Bieksa have participated in remembrance to inspire Canadians to create and dedicate a Digital Poppy. It's a safe and thoughtful way to honour those who served and sacrificed for us all.

Returning to national TV screens this year is Private (Ret'd) Ardwell "Art" Eyres, who will be dedicating his Digital Poppy to his friend and mentor, Sgt. Maj. John Copeland in a national TV ad airing as of Nov. 1.

The Digital Poppy campaign and #OrdersOfSacrifice available via DoorDash are two ways The Legion National Foundation and HomeEquity Bank are bringing Remembrance Day into the digital age and the hearts and minds of younger generations.

HomeEquity Bank would like to acknowledge its valued partners at Zulu Alpha Kilo and OMD Canada for donating their time and efforts to making the third annual Digital Poppy campaign truly memorable.

