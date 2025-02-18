A Manitoba First Nations company adds mobility products and services to their already impressive healthcare product lineup

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Spirit Healthcare Group recently expanded its products and services. Their Distribution Center is packed with medical and surgical supplies (including their own line of Spirit-branded products) and will now include a wide range of mobility aids and equipment.

On November 29, 2024, Spirit Healthcare Group completed the acquisition of Eco Medical Equipment located at 1495 St. James Street in Winnipeg.

This acquisition will:

Increase the range of medical supplies and equipment offered.

Add a wide range of rehabilitation products.

Add home accessibility products to their catalogue.

Expand warehouse capacity and logistical efficiencies.

"We are excited to have added these additional products and services to the Spirit Healthcare Group. The acquisition of additional talent, expertise, warehouse space, and products allow us to scale up. We can offer more to Canadians," says Spirit Healthcare Group Board Chair, Dennis Meeches (Long Plain First Nation).

"As our healthcare platform continues to grow, we also grow the opportunities for Government, Health Authorities and Vendor Partners to diversify the supply chain. We make it easy for our partners to deliver on their intention to be a part of meaningful and measurable reconciliation efforts. We demonstrate that procurement can mean more than just the best price; it should include delivering value, service and support to the communities and Canadians we serve.

"Our intention as a well-structured, competitive Canadian company is to bring diversity to the multi-billion-dollar healthcare industry. The Spirit Healthcare Group of Companies take a 'care before commerce' approach with our Pharmacy Services, Distribution Centre, and our Spirit Products, offering all Canadians great service.

The Spirit Healthcare Group consists of:

Spirit Medical Supplies and Equipment Distribution Centre

Spirit Mobility and Equipment

SpiritRx Pharmacy Services

"All three branches are designed to support a model which takes the best of modern medical and business expertise and combines it with Indigenous knowing, often referred to as Two Eyed Seeing," says Spirit Healthcare Group CEO, Heather Berthelette (Red River Metis).

"Indigenous people have been large contributors to the massive economy surrounding healthcare products but have not had the opportunity to participate and benefit from the economy itself.

We are a 100% Indigenous community-owned healthcare company, offering a full range of pharmacy services, medical, and surgical supplies, along with mobility and capital equipment," says Spirit Healthcare Group Board Treasurer, Chief Cornell McLean (Lake Manitoba First Nation).

The Spirit Healthcare Group is owned by seven First Nations Tribal Councils of Manitoba.

"Our focus is on bringing improved health outcomes for all Canadians. Our success is Canada's success," says Berthelette.

SOURCE Spirit Healthcare Group

