A Little Something Under the Tree for Me (From Me)

Best Buy: Majority of Canadians Plan to Self-Gift This Holiday Season

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Best Buy Canada released research findings that reveal what Canadians plan to purchase this holiday season. As many as 56 per cent of holiday shoppers plan on treating themselves to a gift. Most popular among items to self-gift are computers (22%), headphones (17%), wearable technology (15%), TVs (15%), and smart home devices (11%).

"Canadians take advantage of promotional pricing around the holidays. When out buying gifts for loved ones, they often come home with something for themselves too," said Jason Abrams, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Best Buy Canada. "Holiday excitement is palpable at this busy time of year and treating yourself is a way for consumers to make the holiday experience even more enjoyable."

Canadians also reported a direct connection between self-gifting and their overall well-being. Seventy-one per cent of respondents indicated that self-gifting over the holidays is an important part of self-care, reinforcing the notion that it's equally important to indulge in a little something for yourself while treating others this season. Further, 42 per cent of Canadians are already using technology as a form of self-care. This includes monitoring their exercise and healthy eating (46%) and socializing with their loved ones (60%). Nearly one quarter (22%) of Canadians reported using it for spiritual purposes like meditation and yoga.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in how Canadians look after themselves," added Abrams. "Whether that's through fitness trackers or mobile apps, many Canadians already incorporate technology into their self-care routine. We expect this to continue as devices become more sophisticated and able to understand more about our health and well-being."

Best Buy research also found that this holiday season:

Women (75%) are more likely to treat themselves when compared with men (67%)

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of millennials/Gen Z plan on self-gifting

Quebecers are the most likely among Canadians to buy themselves a gift (59%)

Best Buy is introducing Black Friday pricing early this year, starting November 8th. For more inspiration on the best gifts to give yourself and others, visit bestbuy.ca

About Best Buy

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most successful omni-channel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad ( www.geeksquad.ca ) brands. With over 170 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca , Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca

SOURCE Best Buy Canada