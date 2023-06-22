A Little Bud Cannabis Whistler Application, Approved by Mayor and Council, Affirms Commitment to the Lil'wat and Squamish Nations and Community Support

WHISTLER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - A Little Bud Cannabis, a renowned family-run business, is excited to announce their Whistler application was approved by Mayor and Council. This milestone not only allows A Little Bud Cannabis to establish its fifth location at #1 1050 Millar Creek Rd, in the vibrant Function Junction area but also underscores its commitment to the Lil'wat and Squamish Nations and non-profits.

Randy and Kaleigh Tingskou, the visionary owners of A Little Bud Cannabis, have demonstrated their dedication to recognizing and supporting the Lil'wat and Squamish Nations through their application. The Tingskou family has always prioritized forging strong relationships within the communities they serve. In addition, they have pledged to contribute at least 2.5% of the net proceeds from their Whistler operations towards the Lil'wat and Squamish Nations and non-profits in the Sea to Sky Corridor.

The city staff's recommendation reflects A Little Bud Cannabis' adherence to compliance, professionalism, and responsible operations.

"We are incredibly grateful for the City staff's recommendation and the support from the Mayor and Council," said Randy Tingskou, owner of A Little Bud Cannabis. "Our dedication to the community is an integral part of our business philosophy. We look forward to building strong partnerships, fostering understanding, and giving back to the Lil'wat and Squamish Nations, and non-profits in the Sea to Sky Corridor."

A Little Bud Cannabis' newest location in Whistler is slated to open its doors to the public in the latter half of 2023. For more information, please visit www.alittlebud.ca or contact [email protected].

About A Little Bud Cannabis:

A Little Bud Cannabis is a well-established, family-run cannabis business renowned for its customer service excellence, and dedication to the communities they serve, and is a favorite amongst tourists in resort communities all over BC including White Rock, Summerland, Penticton, Duncan, and very soon, Whistler.

SOURCE A Little Bud

For further information: Media Contact: Nick Swanson, Director of Marketing, A Little Bud Cannabis, 604 329 8962, [email protected]