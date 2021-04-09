/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES/

CALGARY, AB, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. (TSXV: ALCC.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, is pleased to ‎announce that trading of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has ‎been ‏halted at the Corporation‎'‎s request pending announcement of a proposed transaction‎ ‎‏ ‏‎(‎‏"‏Transaction‏"‏‎). ‎The ‏Corporation has entered into a letter of intent dated April ‏‎6‎‏, ‏‎2021 ‎with Vertical Field ‏‎ Ltd. (‎‏"‏Vertical Field‏"‏‎)‎‏, ‏an ‎arm‏'‏s length private company.

Vertical Field, is an Israeli ag-tech company, incorporated in July 2009, specializing in vertical agricultural farms ‎that ‎enable crops to grow in the city‎. ‎Vertical Field‎'‎s unique technology enables produce to grow on a ‎bed of soil ‎‎(geoponically) inside of repurposed shipping containers. Vertical Field's advanced ‎technologies enable high‎-‎quality crops to grow quickly and efficiently in optimum conditions ‎without the use of chemical pesticides. These ‎customizable urban farms can grow a ‎‎range of fresh crops for supermarkets, restaurants, urban farmer's markets, ‎and distribution ‎centers‎. ‎Vertical Field‎'‎s technology is more efficient and less wasteful than conventional ‏‎agricultural methods, using 90% less water, and growing precise quantities of produce in a ‎‎controlled ‎environment.‎ Vertical Field has under development strawberries and mushrooms farms which it plans to be under ‎commercial deployment at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.‎

Produce inside Vertical Field's farms can therefore grow 365 days a year, are not limited to ‎seasonality ‏constraints‎, ‎weather conditions‎, ‎extreme climate events‎, ‎or geographic location‎. ‎The ‎farms are modular, ‎expandable, and moveable, and can be managed automatically. Produce is ‎grown in a sterile ‏environment ‎with ‏minimal human interference‎. ‎Crops that are currently grown in ‎the farm include: several varieties of lettuce, basil, ‎parsley, kale, mint, and more, which are sold ‎‎at competitive prices.‎

Under the letter of intent, the ascribed value of Vertical Field will be USD$100 million (prior to giving effect to the ‎Private ‏Placement ‏‎(‎defined below‎)) ‎and the Corporation will be ‏‎valued ‎at USD‎$‎‏1 ‏ million‏.‎

The completion of the Transaction is conditional upon the completion of a private placement of securities of ‎Vertical Field (the ‎‎‏"‏Private Placement‏") concurrent with ‏‎(‎or prior to‎) ‎to the completion of the ‎Transaction, ‎resulting in minimum gross proceeds to Vertical Field of US$20 ‎‎million ‎‏)‏of which US$5 million is being ‎organized by a lead order introduced by ‎the Corporation‎). ‎The structure of ‎the Private Placement shall be ‎determined by the parties, acting reasonably in ‎‎the context of the market‏. ‎

It is ‎anticipated that trading in the Corporation's common shares will remain halted pending the satisfaction ‎of all ‏applicable requirements pursuant to the policies of the TSXV‎.‎

This is an initial press release. The Corporation plans to issue a further press release to provide the information ‎prescribed by applicable policies of the TSXV including, among ‎other things‎, ‎selected financial information ‏respecting Vertical Field‎, ‎management and the Board of the Resulting Issuer ‎‏ and the Transaction‎.‎

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking ‎‎information‎" ‎with respect to the Corporation within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Corporation ‎provides ‎forward‎-‎looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and ‏‎plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate ‎for other ‏purposes‎. ‎By its nature‎, ‎this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that ‎may be general or ‎specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, ‎‎predictions‏, ‏projections or ‎conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be ‎correct and that objectives‎, ‎strategic ‏goals and priorities will not be achieved‎. ‎These risks and ‎uncertainties include but are not limited to ‎unprecedented market and economic risks associated with ‎‎‎ ‎economic circumstances due to the COVID-19 ‎pandemic, as well as ‎those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Corporation‎'‎s public filings under ‏the Corporation‎'‎s SEDAR profile ‎at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify ‎important factors that could cause actual ‎actions‎, ‎events or results to differ materially from those described in ‏forward‎-‎looking information‎, ‎there may be other factors that cause actions‎, ‎events or results not to be as ‏anticipated‎, ‎estimated or ‎intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate ‎as actual results ‎and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements‎. ‎The ‏Corporation disclaims any ‎intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, ‎whether as a result of ‎new information‎, ‎future events or otherwise unless required by law‎.‎

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV ‎acceptance and if ‎applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder ‎approval. Where applicable, the Transaction ‎cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained‎. ‎There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be ‎completed as proposed or at all.‎

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement ‎to be prepared in ‎connection with the Transaction‎, ‎any information released or received with respect to the ‏Transaction may not be accurate or ‎complete and should not be relied upon‎. ‎Trading in the securities of a capital ‏pool company should be considered highly ‎speculative.‎‎

