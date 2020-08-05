A Kentucky Fried Miracle: Plant-Based KFC is Here to Stay in Canada

"When we tested Plant-Based KFC by Lightlife ® late last year, we sold over a month's worth of sandwiches in six hours," said Samantha Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. "Seeing the extraordinary demand for Plant-Based KFC, we worked quickly to bring these menu items to our restaurants across Canada."

Developed in response to Canada's evolving tastes and preferences for plant-based proteins, Plant-Based KFC is made in Canada by Lightlife®, a leading plant-based protein brand whose portfolio of products are available in retailers such as Metro, Loblaws, Sobeys, Save On Foods and Longo's. Lightlife is known throughout North America for its great-tasting products for consumers seeking healthier food choices and clean ingredient labels.

"Lightlife® is excited to continue on this journey with KFC, providing Canadians with plant-based foods that deliver on incredible taste and are more broadly available to consumers who know balance is essential to living well," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC, the owner of Lightlife®. "The Plant-Based KFC sandwich delivers the same great taste of chicken—but made with plants."

The Plant-Based KFC sandwich will be available permanently beginning August 10, and Plant-Based KFC Popcorn will be available for a limited time while quantities last. The duo can be ordered individually, as part of a combo, or as part of a box meal.

"Whether you enjoy a vegetarian or flexitarian lifestyle—or you're one of our loyal fans looking for something new, Plant-Based KFC is a modern take on our world-famous classics," said Redman.

Fans looking for KFC's world-famous chicken shouldn't fret. It's not going anywhere. It is Kentucky Fried Chicken after all.

For more information or to try Plant-Based KFC, visit www.kfc.ca.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Julia Solomon, [email protected], Phone: 514 915-0131