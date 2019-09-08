A Jubilant Celebration to Canada's Diversity and Multiculturalism at 2019 Toronto Dragon Festival

Partially funded and supported by the Government of Canada, 2019 TDF is proudly hosted by the Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts (CACPA). Last year, the inaugural TDF wowed more than 20,000 visitors on Nathan Phillips Square. Dazzling shows of Chinese traditional culture brought Canadians with all backgrounds together. The Festival has presented world-famous Sichuan Face Mask Changing and martial arts, not to mention many inspiring folk arts such as sugar paintings, paper-cutting, and more.

This year, TDF again presents to our beloved city record-breaking performances and ever-evolving street foods. Originated in the Chinese community, the Festival has flourished at the heart of downtown Toronto, celebrating not only the Chinese heritage but also other cultures that reflect Canada's diversity.

Susan Xu, the co-organizer of TDF, is the first-generation immigrant from China. "After years of hard work, we have established in Canada. We enjoyed our lives, and are thankful to the people on this land," she says. Having been doing this volunteer job since 2015, the organizers are very proud to contribute most of their free time, and produce such a large-scale festival as a giving back to the community.

From Guinness record holder acrobat Quebec native Dominic Lacasse to Toronto's Indian Classical Odissi dancer Shreya Chakraborty, from Polish-Canadian soprano Karoline Podolak to world music multi-instrumentalist Romulo Delgado, our country's talented artists are invited to triumph at the dragon's playground during the three-day celebration of arts, food, and friendliness.

Along with Xu, Chairman of CACPA and Producer Jian Zhang, Chief Director David Zhang and Event Coordinator Kitty Chan work tirelessly with hundreds of volunteers who make the Festival yet another year of success. "We are all amateurs. Nevertheless, we want to create a platform to celebrate not only Chinese traditions in culture, arts and music, but also integrate different communities to participate, share, experience and interact," stresses Xu.

2019 TDF is held from Sept. 6 - 8 on Nathan Phillips Square, welcoming all ages who love dragons, foods, arts, cultures, or just simply being a proud Canadian.

Please visit www.dragonfestival.ca or email info@dragonfestival.ca

