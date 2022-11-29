A Holiday Market with children as exhibitors!

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The non-profit organization La Cabane, located in the Rosemont-Petite-Patrie district of Montreal, will hold its first ever Children's Holiday Market on Sunday, December 4, from 10am to 5pm. In total, more than 70 families will sell their creations.

Many treasures will be found at the Market, such as bracelets with super powers, singing greeting cards, fashion items for dogs, as well as treats of all kinds. This is a unique opportunity to purchase gifts from children's creativity, while contributing to a fundraising activity for a non-profit community organization dedicated to families.

Also, a gift wrapping service and creative kits to entertain the little ones will be offered on site, as well as the possibility to refuel with delicious festive food and drinks prepared by La Cabane's team!

Visitors can purchase their tickets in advance at www.fabriquelacabane.org for $5 or on site at 1695 Belanger Street in Montreal on the day of the event.

WHAT IS LA CABANE?

Founded in 2019, La Cabane is a non-profit organization (in the process of becoming a charity) based in the Rosemont-Petite-Patrie neighborhood. Its mission: to enable youth and children to learn by living a meaningful life, surrounded by their families and community.

To support this mission, La Cabane anchors its activities in three pillars: the development of healthy lifestyle habits (through gardening and culinary arts, among others), active citizenship and artistic creation.

SOURCE Fabrique Familiale La Cabane

For further information: Christine Renaud, co-founder and president of the Board of Directors of La Cabane. [email protected] or 514-817-1213