The 3rd edition of the Generations Challenge kicks off

Montreal, June 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today is the official kick-off of the 3rd edition of the Generations Challenge, an innovative philanthropic movement that was lauded on video by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé. This year, a record 17 foundations from 9 regions, 8 CISSSs and 4 CIUSSSs will take part. This major fundraising event, whose spokesperson is none other than Josée Lavigueur, is fuelling the momentum of a solidarity movement all across Québec to give back to the hospitals so hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing is clear: the population has been affected by unprecedented limitations in our health system—fewer staff, fewer beds, less operating time. And many Quebecers, of all ages, are grappling with worsened mental health challenges.

Solidarity: a guarantee of success

The Generations Challenge is much more than a fundraising event. It's a collective initiative to respond to our hospitals' most pressing needs. Hospital foundations have set their sights on becoming the best allies in improving the efficiency of our hospitals so that patients and their families can count on high-quality care everywhere in Québec. These foundations are now playing a key role in helping hospitals deal with postponed surgeries, late diagnoses, overused equipment and reorganized emergency wards—all of which have left their mark.

The Generations Challenge was born in 2020, under the leadership of the Fondation de l'Hôpital Charles-LeMoyne—and the number of foundations involved keeps growing! Every hospital foundation in Québec has been invited to join in future editions so that when challenges arise, mutual support and strength in numbers will be the name of the game.

The goal: to raise $1.5 million for our hospitals

This is a Québec-wide event, and every citizen can choose their own activity—be it walking, bicycling or meditating—to raise money from the people around them, using an online platform. Participants in the Generations Challenge will be directly helping hospitals meet their greatest needs.

This summer, people of all ages are invited to push their limits for their hospital! Join this great wave of solidarity for our hospitals that will sweep across Québec from June 14 to September 24, thanks to the support of our precious partners: National Bank, Couche-Tard and Québecor. For more information: https://generationschallenge.com/

Quotations

"I salute this wonderful collaboration. It's an innovative way to help our health system recover from the pandemic. I dream of the day when every hospital foundation is part of this movement."

- Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services

"Québec hospitals were severely weakened by the pandemic over the last two years and it's important that we all work together to support them. Despite this difficult context, it's inspiring to see the historic mobilization of so many hospital foundations. What's more, participants wishing to raise money can do it at their own pace and with the activity of their choice. It's truly a unique and inclusive way to help our hospitals."

- Josée Lavigueur, spokesperson for the Generations Challenge

About the Generations Challenge

The Generations Challenge is the only solidarity movement of its kind—a massive online fundraising event to support the province's hospitals. In 2022, a record 17 hospital foundations covering 9 regions, 8 CISSSs and 4 CIUSSSs have joined the movement. For more information, visit our website and Facebook page .

