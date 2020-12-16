A heartwarming new picture book based on the true story of seven-year-old Evan Leversage and the Ontario town that brought him Christmas in October

Based on the true story of Evan Leversage and featuring an afterword by his mother, Nicole Wellwood, The Boy who Moved Christmas is a loving tribute from the duo behind Always With You, and a touching reminder of the power of the Christmas spirit—no matter what time of year.

Eric Walters began writing for his class to entice them to become more enthusiastic readers and writers. He has now published 101 books which have been translated into 13 languages and have won over 150 awards including 12 children's choice awards, The Christopher, Africana Children's Book Award, and the UNESCO award for Literature in the Service of Tolerance. In 2014 he received the Order of Canada. He is the co-founder of a children's program in Kenya (www.creationofhope.com). For more information visit his website at www.ericwalters.net.

A single mom to three boys, Nicole Wellwood has been a fierce advocate for childhood cancer awareness for over nine years. After her middle son, Evan, passed away following a five-year fight, she decided that his legacy needed to continue so that children would have the chances he did not. In 2015 she launched Evans Legacy. Nicole is a "Momcologist," distributor of Bath Made Simple, and public speaker.

Carloe (Shan) Liu is an illustrator, printmaker, and art teacher. She was born in China, studied media arts in Japan, and has a masters degree in Fine Arts. In 2008 Carloe immigrated to Canada. After working as a graphic designer for years, she gave birth to her son, Lufei, and started focusing on illustration. She likes to use watercolour, oil pastel, coloured pencil, and linocut print. She has also illustrated Always With You, written by Eric Walters. Carloe lives in Halifax with her family.

The Boy Who Moved Christmas

By Eric Walters and Nicole Wellwood; Illustrations by Carloe Liu

Published by Nimbus Publishing

Pub Date: October 16, 2020

978-1-77108-911-1

$12.95 CAD | $10.95 USD

children's picture book | Ages 3–7

8 x 10 | 32 pages | paperback | colour illustrations

SOURCE Nimbus Publishing

For further information: To book an interview with Eric Walters, Nicole Wellwood, or Carloe Liu, please contact: Please contact: Karen McMullin, National Publicist, 647-461-3824; [email protected]

Related Links

nimbus.ca

