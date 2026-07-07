A HAPPY LITTLE ADDITION! BOB ROSS JOINS POLLARD BANKNOTE'S LICENSED GAMES PORTFOLIO

WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"); (TSX: PBL) has a "happy little announcement" that Bob Ross will be bringing the joy of painting to its licensed games portfolio--marking the first-ever appearance of this icon of comfort and positivity on the lottery canvas. The new licensing agreement includes rights for both printed and digital instant tickets, offering uplifting omnichannel opportunities to Pollard Banknote's lottery partners.

Bob Ross brings a deep library of high-resolution artwork, likenesses, landscapes, and joy-inspiring elements for scratch ticket and eInstant designs

Bob Ross comes with broad, cross-generational appeal and instant recognition. His gentle voice, signature permed hair, and calm reassurance that there are "no mistakes, just happy accidents" have welcomed millions of viewers into soothing landscapes full of "happy little trees" and "happy little clouds." With 6 million+ YouTube subscribers, over 2.5 million combined followers on Facebook and Instagram, and 2.2 million followers on Twitch, Bob Ross represents not just the joy of making art, but nostalgia for simpler times, and the power of positivity. Full episodes of his beloved public television show The Joy of Painting continue to be popular on today's streaming platforms, delighting longtime fans and drawing new audiences with his enduring appeal. Demand for Bob Ross's own original artworks is surging, with three of his paintings recently raising over $1 million to support public television.

For lotteries, Bob Ross's creative palette includes access to his artwork, unmistakable likeness, editorial content, and rich library of audio and video clips--offering endless inspiration for ticket designs and campaigns ready to spark player engagement. In addition, the Bob Ross brand lends itself to a variety of memorable and enriching experiential prizes, including luxury retreats, nature escapes, and "Happy Little Art Experiences," featuring immersive painting workshops led by Bob Ross–certified instructors.

"Lottery players are looking for a moment of joy in the everyday--and to his millions of fans, that's the promise of Bob Ross," said Cassandra Boyd, Director, Licensed Games, Pollard Banknote. "Bob Ross also inspired people to make their world beautiful, and that's at the core of what we do, by supporting lotteries in their mission to turn participation into meaningful contributions to communities and causes."

As Bob would say at the start of every episode of The Joy of Painting: "Let me extend a personal invitation for you to drag out your brushes and a few paints and paint along with us..." Pollard Banknote is proud to extend an invitation to our lottery partners to bring the nostalgic charm and creative spirit of Bob Ross to their instant ticket programs.

®Bob Ross name and images are registered trademarks of Bob Ross Inc.

©Bob Ross Inc. Used with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bob Ross

Bob Ross, beloved American painter and instructor who popularized the Bob Ross Wet-on-Wet Technique®, introduced painting to millions of people all over the country through his instructional television show, The Joy of Painting. Born and raised in Florida, Ross dropped out of high school and worked as a carpenter for his father. At 18 Ross enlisted in the United States Air Force, during which time he saw the mountains that would eventually become recurring images in his work. He developed his quick painting techniques during U.S.O. art classes and work breaks and sold his paintings to tourists to supplement his Air Force income. After learning the wet-on-wet technique from German painter William Alexander, Bob Ross went on to launch his own company and in 1983, premiered The Joy of Painting on public television. The show continues to air uninterrupted from that very first episode and Ross remains as famous as ever for his gentle and humorous demeanor.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Cassandra Boyd, Director, Licensed Games, E-mail: [email protected], Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323