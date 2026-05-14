POLLARD BANKNOTE CONFIRMS VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

WINNIPEG, MB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") confirms the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 14, 2026, the results of which have been posted on SEDAR+. A total of 21,142,013 common shares representing approximately 78.11% of Pollard's outstanding shares, were presented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Dave Brown 21,033,436 99.89 22,227 0.11 Lee Meagher 21,032,936 99.89 22,727 0.11 Carmele Peter 20,904,369 99.28 151,294 0.72 Gordon Pollard 19,423,777 92.25 1,631,886 7.75 John Pollard 19,424,624 92.25 1,631,039 7.75 Douglas Pollard 19,424,649 92.25 1,631,014 7.75

In addition, Pollard's shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Detailed voting results for all resolutions were posted under Pollard's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]