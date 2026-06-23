Pollard Banknote Announces Acceptance Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

WINNIPEG, MB, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted a notice filed by Pollard Banknote of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

Under the NCIB, Pollard Banknote may repurchase up to 966,677 common shares, representing approximately ten percent of the 9,666,774 outstanding common shares in its "public float" (within the meaning of the rules of the TSX) as of June 19, 2026.

The new one-year program will begin on June 25, 2026 and continue until the date that Pollard Banknote purchases the maximum allowable number of common shares under the NCIB, or on June 24, 2027, whichever is earlier. Decisions regarding the timing of future purchases of common shares will be based on market conditions, share price and other factors. Pollard Banknote may elect to suspend or discontinue its NCIB at any time.

Pollard Banknote is undertaking the NCIB because its management believes that currently, and from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not reflect the underlying value of the company's business and prospects. Management believes that, at such times, the purchase of common shares for cancellation would be in the best interests of the company's shareholders and an appropriate use of capital.

All share purchases will be made at prevailing market prices through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems in Canada. All shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

As of the close of business on June 19, 2026, Pollard Banknote has 27,067,669 issued and outstanding common shares. Pollard Banknote's daily purchase limit under the NCIB will be 7,903 common shares, other than block purchases, which represent 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of 31,612 common shares per day over the six calendar months ended May 31, 2026.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323