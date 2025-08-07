QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - What if the Capitale-Nationale officially earned a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title? This year, the Grands Feux Loto-Québec are calling on everyone to come together and break a world record — right here, in Québec City and Lévis!

Tonight, everyone is invited to the biggest Pajama Party ever— a festive, inclusive and free event. Dressed in their funkiest two-piece pajamas, friends, families, and colleagues are encouraged to take part in this unique moment to help shine a global spotlight on Québec City and Lévis. It's a one-of-a-kind opportunity to make history!

A record to beat... in slippers

The current world record for the largest gathering of people wearing two-piece pajamas is held by IKEA, which brought together 2,051 employees in Älmhult, Sweden, in 2024.

"We attract tens of thousands of people every night, so breaking this record is definitely within our reach," says Jean-François Archambault, Event Director of the Grands Feux Loto-Québec. "We're confident we can do it — on both sides of the river!"

Everyone is invited to slip into their finest two-piece pajamas and join us at Place des Canotiers in Québec City or Quai Paquet in Lévis to experience a historic moment — all in maximum comfort!

The official count for the world record attempt will take place at 9 p.m., but the festivities begin as early as 6 p.m. A fun and memorable evening awaits, culminating in a spectacular pyromusical fireworks show lighting up the sky at 10 p.m.

Slumber party under the stars

In addition to the world record attempt, the Pajama Party night will feature a wide range of cozy-themed activities. On the program:

Live recording of the Party Pyjama podcast with Marina Bastarache and Maxime Gibeault , joined by special guest Math Duff

podcast with and , joined by special guest Math Duff A pop-up shop from POP Underwear, for anyone wanting to grab a stylish pajama set on-site

A creative sleep mask decorating workshop, hosted by POP Underwear

A skincare booth by Epiderma, perfect for a little nighttime self-care

Coffee tasting by Trema, to stay energized throughout the night

A DJ set featuring all the greatest slumber party hits

Food trucks and bars on both shores

Enhance Your Experience

While the event is completely free, several partners are offering ways to enhance your experience with various packages and activities. Reserved seating tickets are also available in both Québec City and Lévis, offering a more VIP-style experience. Visit the Grands Feux Loto-Québec website for details.

Opt for Public Transit

To ease transportation, Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC) will provide multiple options, including regular and high-frequency buses, park-and-ride lots, and the àVélo bike-share service. In Lévis, the Société de transport de Lévis will offer a shuttle service during each event.

Choice Partners

The GFLQ are honoured to count on committed partners to present a free, inclusive, and accessible event for everyone.

The GFLQ benefit from the valuable support of Loto-Québec, TD Bank Group, the Ministry of Tourism, the Secrétariat à la Capitale-Nationale, the City of Québec, the City of Lévis, Destination Québec cité, the Port of Québec, Groupe Océan, QSL, Croisières AML, the Commission de la capitale nationale, the Société des Traversiers du Québec, as well as many other private and media partners.

About the Grands Feux Loto-Québec

Founded in 1995, the Grands Feux Loto-Québec present world-class pyromusical shows every summer, uniting the cities of Québec and Lévis. Fired from a stabilized barge in the middle of the St. Lawrence River, these high-precision performances attract over one million visitors each year who come to admire this unique spectacle lighting up a spectacular setting. Since 2012, the event has been organized by Les Créations Pyro, an NPO based in Québec City.

