A GROWING LIST OF ALBERTA FIRST NATIONS STAND TOGETHER IN SUPPORT OF WOODLAND CREE FIRST NATION'S TREATY CAMP AGAINST OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSE: OBE) | (NYSEAMERICAN: OBE)

CADOTTE LAKE, AB, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Woodland Cree First Nation is joined by a growing number of First Nations in Alberta who voice their support for WCFN in their struggle against Obsidian Energy.

The following groups have arrived at the Treaty Camp and are flying their flags in solidarity against Obsidian Energy:

Treaty 8

Duncan's First Nation

Loon River FN

Sucker Creek FN

Kapawe'no First Nation

Tall Cree First Nation

Bigstone Cree Nation

Lubicon Lake Band

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation

More nations across Alberta have expressed support for the Treaty Camp and have issued letters of public support for WCFN. They include:

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

Beaver First Nation

Dene Tha ' First Nation

' First Nation O'Chiese First Nation

Whitefish Lake First Nation

Driftpile First Nation

In separate letters of support, these nations stated, "We know WCFN as a very respectful and pro-business Nation and were shocked to hear of the business practices and tactics being employed by Obsidian towards the WCFN. If a company is allowed to do that out there, what is stopping them from treating other Nations the same way? What message does that send to Industry in their own backyard? If permitted to continue, what does this say about the integrity of the regulatory processes in our province?"

"WCFN is a nation with deep ties across the business community, First Nations, and the province. We have always supported responsible resource development and engage in partnerships with companies who comply with their legal obligations," said Chief Issac Laboucan-Avirom. "Obsidian Energy says we are being unrealistic in what we are asking them as a partner, but what is unrealistic about upholding Indigenous rights and respecting those you do business with?"

Obsidian Energy Ltd.'s refusal to recognize Indigenous rights and title puts their entire business in Alberta at risk. It is in the best interest of Obsidian shareholders to demand that their executives return to the table and address the concerns of community members.

SOURCE Woodland Cree First Nation

For further information: Please contact: [email protected]