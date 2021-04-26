QUEBEC CITY, April 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A group of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") announces that Bakery Humanity Inc. ("Bakery Humanity"), a Quebec-based and controlled investment platform specialized in the bakery and pastry industry, has recently acquired Les Aliments 2000 Inc. ("Aliments 2000").

Founded in 1980, Aliments 2000 began its activities with the artisanal manufacture of pizza dough. Les Aliments 2000 is now recognized throughout Quebec for its pie crusts, pizzas and pizza balls. This strategic transaction contributes to the expansion of Bakery Humanity's product portfolio.

Champlain also announces that the Aliments 2000 company, now part of Bakery Humanity, will be led by Mr. Dominique Bohec, president & CEO.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, Quebec, operates a private diversified investment portfolio, currently with a series of investments throughout Canada and United States. Champlain's core focus is to serve as a value-added financial partner in providing equity capital and growth management expertise for small and middle-market companies that are eager to grow locally and abroad by providing them equity, funding and management expertise.

ABOUT ALIMENTS 2000

Founded in 1980, the company began its activities with the artisanal manufacture of pizza dough. Since then, the products produced by this company have diversified by offering pie crusts, pizza dough balls, pizza dough and crust, pizzas with toppings and pizza sauce. Their products are available in grocery chains, either under private label or under its own brands "Pâte 2000", "Pizza Artizan", "PizzéDélic". Aliments 2000 is located in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures. Its operations are conducted under HACCP (Hazard Analysis critical control point) certification, under the requirements of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFRC), as well as the requirements of FSSC 22000 certification.

