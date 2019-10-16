A Global Leader in Cannabis Data & Media

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- NOBL Group is bringing together a number of industry leading companies, a highly experienced leadership and an aggressive growth strategy; that will unlock the societal, economic and medical opportunities for cannabis. The new group will help evolve the industry, at pace, through a platform that covers data, media, tech, conferences and consultancy.

NOBL will initially be made up of the following brands:

Prohibition Partners: The world's leading provider of cannabis intelligence with a blue chip, cross industry client base. It is the only company with such widespread global coverage. The consultancy team works with investors, operators and regulators to identify and materialise opportunities across multiple jurisdictions.

A premium market research and intelligence database for the cannabis industry. This SaaS platform will empower better decision making for regulators, operators and investors through global data, insights and analysis. Cannabis Europa : A highly regarded series of conferences widely attended by governments, regulators and investors alike. This platform brings together international leaders to discuss, debate and shape the future of medical cannabis. The upcoming conferences are to be held in Toronto and New York in November 2019 . (joint venture company)

: A highly regarded series of conferences widely attended by governments, regulators and investors alike. This platform brings together international leaders to discuss, debate and shape the future of medical cannabis. The upcoming conferences are to be held in and in . European Cannabis Week: A series of events that are held for one week, in a major European capital, every year. European Cannabis Week provides a forum / platform for the industry to develop on the back of political engagement, deal flow, new launches and regulatory debate. (joint venture company)

NOBL has assembled a leadership team of industry pioneers, innovators and experts combined with key leaders from the fields of technology, data, media and capital markets. All with a proven track record of successfully delivering growth, shareholder value and commercial success in emerging industries and markets.

NOBL growth strategy will see it quickly extend its geographical footprint and service offerings while building a group that will provide access to the most comprehensive and credible information for the cannabis industry.

Stephen Murphy, an industry pioneer and thought leader, will serve as Chief Executive Officer. He is an experienced and acknowledged entrepreneur having co-founded European Cannabis Holdings (ECH), Prohibition Partners and Cannabis Europa. Stephen has previously led businesses crossing technology, innovation, digital media and corporate finance.

NOBL is bolstered by a highly experienced leadership team who bring with them a wealth of experience from the world of media, data and technology:

Adam Harris F.C.A, joins NOBL as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining NOBL, Adam held senior positions at The Financial Times and Pearson.

Dr. Ethan Alessandro joins as Chief Operating Officer. With over 20 years experience in corporate development, operational structuring and international growth for global corporations including Thomson Reuters and Barclays Capital.

Rachel Jones joins as Managing Director of Cannabis Europa and European Cannabis Week. Rachel is an experienced and capable leader having previously run FT Live, the conference division at Financial Times.

Cameron Hughes, a former campaign strategist for Tony Blair, has joined Prohibition Partners as Managing Director. Recently Cameron worked in Asia as CEO of WhatIf, a leading global innovation consultancy and prior to that as a Brand Director at EDF Energy in the UK.

Jeremey Edelman, the investor and advisor who serves as chairman of Reabold Resources plc on the AIM, has been appointed NOBL chairman.

The group has also compiled an enviable board to achieve its goal:

Rob Reid , co-founder of NOBL and well known cannabis entrepreneur / investor with over 20 years of previous media and M&A experience across Europe , North America and APAC.

, co-founder of NOBL and well known cannabis entrepreneur / investor with over 20 years of previous media and M&A experience across , and APAC. Kieran Flanagan , VP Marketing at HubSpot and globally renowned thought leader in the SaaS space.

, VP Marketing at HubSpot and globally renowned thought leader in the SaaS space. Sarah Cope , highly successful corporate development, finance and regulation expert who sits on the board of three AIM companies.

, highly successful corporate development, finance and regulation expert who sits on the board of three AIM companies. Elad Cohen , serial entrepreneur with significant corporate, technology and cannabis experience.

NOBL is headquartered in London with offices in Barcelona, Dublin and Toronto.

Stephen Murphy, Founder & CEO of NOBL, commented: "The launch of NOBL is a major milestone in the cannabis industry. The NOBL portfolio will provide governments, operators and investors the data, knowledge and network that is core to advancing cannabis around the world. Unparalleled leadership and a number of the leading cannabis brands make NOBL a very credible and capable group that will deliver change and unlock the potential of cannabis globally."

Jeremey Edelman, Chairman of NOBL, added: "I'm delighted to continue my work with this group of industry pioneers who have been fundamental in opening up the cannabis industry globally. NOBL brings together the leadership, vision and capabilities to provide a global platform for change."

NOBL Group Ltd. was formerly the Media & Data division of European Cannabis Holdings. ECH Ltd recently completed its demerger after successfully incubating what have become some of the world's leading cannabis companies.

