A Friendly New Face! Scotties®, Canada's #1 Facial Tissue, Unleashes New Mascot named Scottie with Redesigned Logo to Match

Scotties, Canada's favourite facial tissue, launches integrated marketing campaign to introduce lovable new mascot

Click here to watch Scottie's TV debut!

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - There's a new top dog in town! Scotties, Canada's favourite facial tissue, is proud to introduce the newest member of its pack, Scottie, an adorable puppy and new mascot — the perfect metaphor for a tissue that's always by your side, and as soft as it is strong. Scottie will sit in the brand logo starting the end of May. Proudly made in Canada by Kruger Products, Scotties facial tissue first entered the Canadian market in 1955, and now leads the category.

"Scottie creates a memorable new face for our product to strengthen our Canadian leadership and grow consumer loyalty," says Nancy Marcus, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products. "The facial tissue market is a multi-million-dollar industry in Canada, and as the market leader, we set out to build a stronger connection for Scotties in the hearts and minds of Canadians. Our market research shows that a loveable brand identifier will resonate with consumers and place us at the tip of consumer tongues."

"We put our concept to the research test, and Scottie earned a whopping 84% approval rating for likeability and high purchase intent," says Ms. Marcus.

Scotties logo redesign features the brand's classic blue oval with the addition of Scottie. An integrated marketing campaign including TV advertising, social media, in-store creative, and public relations will support Scottie's new starring role, starting May 27. The TV ad, which features Scottie and highlights the brand's soft and strong features, will air on national networks and social media. Scottie-branded packaging hits store shelves at major retail, grocery, drug and warehouse club stores across Canada this May.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,500 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the previous eight years and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019. The Company operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

SOURCE Kruger Products L.P.

For further information: Nancy Marcus, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products, is available for interviews; Amanda Chouinard, Strategic Objectives, Phone: 416-366-7735 x 244, Email: amanda.chouinard@strategicobjectives.com