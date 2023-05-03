A Film Studio in a Funeral Home? The first of its kind in North America

Kinwood, the Celebration of Life Co. Partners with Westminster Funeral and Reception Centre to Modernize Funeral and Memorialization Services

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Westminster Funeral and Reception Centre located at Westminster Cemetery ("Westminster") and Kinwood, The Celebration of Life Co. announce the opening of a working film studio in north Toronto. The 700-square-foot film studio is built within Westminster, a 32,100-square-foot state-of-the-art funeral facility.

Related Documents View PDF The traditional funeral and bereavement Industry is in decline. Learn more here (CNW Group/Kinwood, The Celebration of Life Co)

"As the funeral and death care industry continue to evolve, Kinwood has embraced the changing values and attitudes around bereavement and commemoration. Kinwood films are a new option for families who seek modern memorialization services. These custom films become an heirloom as they are rooted in the authenticity of real voices telling real stories" Said Jeff Corcoran, CEO of Kinwood, The Celebration of Life Company. "This commemoration studio is the first of its kind in North America."

"Westminster is excited to offer Kinwood's commemoration films to our client families. This pilot initiative offered within a modern funeral home, demonstrates Westminster's commitment to be an innovative leader in the funeral industry" said Eric Vandermeersch, Regional Vice President - Canada. "The studio is a beautiful and warm space for family and friends to leave personalized memories commemorating those they have lost."

About Kinwood:

Founded in 2021, Kinwood, the Celebration of Life Co. is the leader in modern bereavement services. Kinwood believes that people can do more to honour a life than buying flowers or saying, 'sorry for your loss.' Kinwood offers clients an opportunity to recount the love, memories, and stories of an important life. Kinwood is new, independent, and modernizing the funeral industry for the better. Leave memories, not condolences.

SOURCE Kinwood, The Celebration of Life Co

For further information: Media Contact, Jeff Corcoran - 416-357-9546, [email protected] / [email protected]