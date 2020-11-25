QUÉBEC, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lobe and Medway are proud to announce a historic agreement that will facilitate the provision of care to patients with auditive challenges in Lobe clinics, to be located in healthcare complexes that Medway has built, and others which it will build to the highest industry standards around Québec during the 50-year expected duration of the alliance.

"This agreement amounts to a major vote of confidence by Medway," said Martin Cousineau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Lobe clinic network. "It will enable Lobe to pursue its mission to promote access to auditory health care in Quebec and to change thousands of lives by helping to break the isolation caused by hearing loss."

SUSTAINED GROWTH

Medway, which manages and develops medical clinics concentrated in the National Capital and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, intends to build two to three new complexes per year. These clinics, which will be at the cutting edge of technology, will combine a broad range of multidisciplinary services that meet many needs under one roof.

"We are proud and confident to partner with Lobe in this major positioning, which will provide Quebecers access to essential services, regardless of where they live in the province. Medway is currently experiencing tremendous growth as we develop new mixed-use medical and residential complexes," said Yan Boudreau, Medway's Founding President.

Medway currently has 8 health complexes in operation or under construction. These include the Taniata (Lévis), Lévis-Les Rivières, Lévis-Lauzon, Lévis-Métro, Côte-de-Beaupré, Pierre-Bertrand (Quebec), Donnacona and Pont-Rouge facilities. Lobe, which currently operates locales in the Côte-de-Beaupré, Taniata (Lévis), Lévis-Lauzon and Donnacona health complexes, will set up health and communication clinics in the Complexes santé Pont-Rouge, as well as at Medway's new head office in the Saint-Nicolas sector, in Lévis, in 2021.

About Lobe

Lobe is a network comprised of nearly 60 auditory health and communication clinics spread across Québec. The facilities group a range auditory health professionals (ear, nose & throat (ENT) doctors, audiologists, audioprosthesists, specialized educators, and speech-language pathologists) under one roof. Lobe offers a multidisciplinary approach that facilitates access to hearing and communication health services. The company, which won a Fidéides 2019 award in the Services category and a Mercuriades 2019 award in the Entrepreneurship category, is making a real difference by helping to break the isolation caused by hearing loss.

About Medway

Medway is a developer and manager of medical clinics that specializes in the health sector. The company's growing real estate portfolio is comprised mainly of health complexes concentrated in the National Capital region. Clients and physicians benefit from the fact that Medway, a unique and avant-garde health provider, prioritizes service quality, accessibility, and the performance of its clinics. Its management respects the highest standards in order to improve customer experiences, all while meeting the requirements of the Québec health system. Customers are at the core of Medway's actions and its employees and partners are proud to contribute to its culture of excellence.

