Jan 05, 2023, 13:13 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -
- On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Calgary Heritage (Alberta) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.
- The date of the by-election must be announced between January 14, 2023, and July 2, 2023. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.
- The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Calgary Heritage by-election can be held is Monday, February 20, 2023. Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
