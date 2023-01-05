GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023 , the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Calgary Heritage ( Alberta ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.





between , and . This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Calgary Heritage by-election can be held is Monday, February 20, 2023 . Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

