A fair oil and gas emissions cap would prevent 4,800 premature deaths in Canada and deliver an economic benefit of $45 billion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - A fair cap on emissions from oil and gas would avoid the premature deaths of approximately 4,860 people in Canada over a decade, an economic benefit of CAD $45.1 billion, according to a new analysis from the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE).

Released on Energy Day at COP28, the analysis finds that by capping emissions from the oil and gas industry at the same level as Canada's national climate target – 45% below 2005 levels by 2030 – thousands of premature deaths due to air pollution would be avoided by 2040. This is due to the projected reduction in air pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, specifically nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ), fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and annual and summer ozone, which have been linked to premature deaths.

This reduced risk of mortality is valued at an estimated CAD $45.1 billion, according to methodology used by Health Canada. The true economic and health benefits are likely far greater, as this analysis does not account for the avoided health care costs associated with premature deaths nor non-fatal health outcomes of air pollution. It also does not consider avoided impacts of the oil and gas industry's contribution to the climate crisis.

"As an emergency doctor, I've seen first hand how air pollution and the climate crisis can damage patients' health. I urge decision-makers in Ottawa to prioritize the wellbeing of Canadians and introduce a fair emissions cap on oil and gas with no more delays," says Dr. Joe Vipond, past-president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment.

"It's only fair that the oil and gas industry – Canada's most polluting sector – works as hard as all Canadians and our other industries to bring down their pollution. The longer Canada waits to implement a fair emissions cap, the bigger the health risks and the larger the economic damages."

